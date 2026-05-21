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'Without Test Cricket, There's No Cricket'

By REDIFF CRICKET
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May 21, 2026 09:58 IST

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Ian Botham passionately argues that Test cricket remains the true essence of the sport, praising Virat Kohli's commitment to the format during the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture.

Ian Botham

IMAGE: Ian Botham with Saif Ali Khan, Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi's son, here and below.

Key Points

  • Ian Botham: 'You control the (cricket) world in many ways. Is that good?'
  • Ian Botham: 'It is called 'Test' because it tests all your faculties.... It is the ultimate proof of the pudding.'
  • Saif Ali Khan: 'Cricket was a great equaliser and taught us to respect people from a very early age.'
 

Ian Botham was at his eloquent best during the Tiger Pataudi Memorial Lecture, a joint initiative by The Bengal Club and The Telegraph newspaper at the G D Birla Sabhaghar in Kolkata on Tuesday evening.

'Believe me, as far as I am concerned, if we don't have Test cricket, we don't have cricket as I know it,' Botham -- who, as Baron Botham, is a peer of the British realm -- said barely a minute-and-a-half into his 45-minute talk as reported by The Telegraph.

Ian Botham

Botham praised Indian cricket as the 'fastest growing, most explosive story' in modern sports, but also acknowledged its challenges.

'But it has its problems. You control the (cricket) world in many ways. Is that good? It is debatable. But at times, Test cricket is overlooked.'

Kohli's Dedication To Test Cricket

Ian Botham

Botham singled out his admiration for Virat Kohli, who places Test cricket above T20. Moments after winning his first IPL title, Kohli had said that despite the milestone, the IPL trophy ranks 'five levels below Test cricket.'

'It is called 'Test' because it tests all your faculties.... It is the ultimate proof of the pudding,' Botham said, emphasising the unique rigour and value of the longest format.

Ian Botham

Saif Ali Khan, Tiger's eldest child and Bollywood star, shared touching personal reflections on his father's life.

'He commanded as much respect in his house as he did on the field. Growing up, cricket was everywhere in our home. The gardeners, drivers, people who worked for us, everyone played,' Saif recalled.

'Cricket was a great equaliser and taught us to respect people from a very early age.'

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