Wishes Pour In For Jay Shah On Securing Second Term as ICC Chairman

Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman for a second term, a move widely celebrated by cricketing legends and officials who laud his vision for global cricket expansion, including its return to the Olympics.

IMAGE: Jay Shah was re-elected ICC Chairman unopposed. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as the ICC Chairman for a second term, ensuring continuity in leadership.

His reappointment was confirmed during the ICC Board meetings in Bali, highlighting a defining moment for the sport's growth.

Shah is credited with playing a key role in cricket's return to the Olympic Games at LA 2028, aiming to reach wider global audiences.

Prominent figures like Sachin Tendulkar, Abhinav Bindra, Rohit Sharma, and Mithali Raj have congratulated Shah, praising his vision and commitment to cricket's development, especially women's cricket.

Under Shah's leadership, cricket is seen to have grown across continents, reaching new audiences and creating unprecedented opportunities.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that Shah had been reappointed unopposed, ensuring "continuity at a defining moment for the sport". The 38-year-old, who served as BCCI secretary before moving to the international body, took charge in December 2024. His reappointment was confirmed during the ICC Board meetings.

Tributes from Cricket Legends

'The growth of cricket depends on creating opportunities, strengthening the game's ecosystem and taking it to newer audiences. @JayShah has worked hard towards these priorities, with particular emphasis on women's cricket. Wishing him continued success as he takes on another term as ICC Chair,' Tendulkar wrote on X.

Beijing Olympics gold medallist Bindra credited Shah with playing a key role in cricket's return to the Olympic fold at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, saying it would provide the sport with an opportunity to reach a wider global audience. 'Heartiest congratulations to @JayShah on his reappointment as @ICC Chairman for a second term. This is a particularly exciting time for cricket, with its return to the Olympic Games at LA 2028 presenting a wonderful opportunity to take the sport to new audiences and make it even more global,' Bindra wrote on X. 'The Olympics have a unique ability to inspire young people across the world and I am sure cricket will make the most of this opportunity to inspire a whole new generation of fans and athletes. Wishing him all the very best!' he added.

Wishes from Indian Cricketers

Rohit Sharma wrote on X: 'Many congratulations @JayShah bhai on being re-elected as ICC Chairman. Best wishes ahead!' Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also congratulated Jay Shah on his re-election, saying, 'Congratulations, @JayShah bhai, on your reappointment as ICC Chairman. Wishing you all the very best for another successful term and for taking cricket forward.'

T20 World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav hailed Shah's vision for the game. 'We've all seen the vision and thought you put into, across formats of the game, and how it has changed cricket for the better. Not only limited to Indian cricket, but cricket under your leadership has grown across continents, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities that were not there before,' said Yadav.

Former India batter and current Head of Cricket at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, VVS Laxman, wrote: 'Congratulations @JayShah on being re-elected as ICC Chairman for a second term. A proud moment and a reflection of your commitment to the game. Wishing you continued success as you lead world cricket into an exciting new era.' Among other sporting personalities to congratulate Shah was ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

BCCI's Endorsement and Future Vision

BCCI president Mithun Manhas also hailed his leadership, saying his clarity of vision had been instrumental in driving the sport's growth.

'Your journey has been truly inspiring for the way you have contributed to the growth and global recognition of the sport,' Manhas wrote on X. 'Congratulations to Mr Jay Shah, who has been reappointed unopposed for a second term as ICC Chairman at the global governing body's Board meetings in Bali. May you continue to achieve success in your endeavours and take cricket to greater heights across all spheres," BCCI wrote in an X post.

BCCI President Mithun Manhas extended his wishes to Shah on his re-election, praising his leadership, vision and contributions.

'Heartiest congratulations @JayShah bhai on your well-deserved re-election as Chairman of the International Cricket Council @ICC. Your leadership, clarity of vision and unwavering commitment to the game of cricket. Your journey has been truly inspiring for the way you have contributed to the growth and global recognition of the sport," Manhas wrote in an X post. 'It gives me immense pleasure personally and on behalf of @BCCI, our heartfelt congratulations, admiration and best wishes for your continued success. May this tenure bring you even greater achievements and opportunities to take world cricket to new heights,' he added.

Head coach Gambhir also congratulated Shah: 'Congratulations @JayShah bhai on another well-deserved term as ICC Chairman! The trust in your leadership speaks for itself. Here’s to taking cricket to greater heights!'

Posting on an Instagram story, Indian Test and ODI skipper Gill wrote, 'Congratulations Jay bhai @jayshah220988'. India's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar also hailed Jay's "vision and thought" across all formats of the game and "how it has changed cricket for the better".

'Many congratulations, Jay bhai, @jayshah220988 on your reappointment as ICC Chair! We've all seen the vision and thought you put into, across formats of the game, and how it has changed cricket for better. Not only limited to Indian cricket, but cricket under your leadership has grown across continents, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities that were not there before. Thank you for your constant support and commitment to the game. Wishing you many more milestones ahead!,' posted Suryakumar.

Indian all-rounder Hardik congratulated Jay, calling him as "best of the best" on his Instagram story. Bumrah also posted an Instagram story congratulating Jay for his re-election, thanking him for his "immense contribution to the sport". Indian batter KL Rahul also tweeted his wishes: 'Congratulations, Jay bhai, excited to see you take cricket to even greater heights,' Rahul wrote in an X post.

Former India captain and legendary batter Mithali Raj also congratulated Jay Shah on his reappointment as ICC Chair, praising his vision and commitment to expanding cricket globally and creating greater opportunities for the growth of women’s cricket.

'Congratulations, @JayShah Sir, on your re-appointment as ICC Chairman. Your vision and commitment to taking cricket to newer horizons, while creating meaningful opportunities for the growth of the women’s game, have been significant. Wishing you continued success as you lead cricket into its next chapter,' Mithali wrote in an X post.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote: 'Heartiest congratulations, @JayShah bhai, on your second term as ICC Chairman! Wishing you continued success as you take cricket to newer audiences and greater heights. Your passion and dedication to the game are truly inspiring. All the very best for the journey ahead!' Singh wrote in an X post.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also extended his best wishes on X: '⁠Congratulations, @JayShah bhai, on your second term as ICC Chairman. Wishing you the very best as you continue working towards taking cricket to new audiences across the world.'