Home  » Cricket » Is SKY Next Mumbai Indians Captain?

Is SKY Next Mumbai Indians Captain?

By REDIFF CRICKET October 29, 2026 17:18 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

'Rohit Sharma won't be among consideration because he isn't going to be their long-term future.'

Mumbai Indians' long-serving players Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' experienced duo Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Wasim Jaffer predicts Hardik Pandya will not captain Mumbai Indians next season, citing his lack of success over three seasons.
  • Jaffer backs Suryakumar Yadav as the 'obvious choice' for MI captaincy, highlighting his proven performance and long association with the franchise.
  • Jaffer believes Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be considered for captaincy due to his age and limited remaining playing years.
 

Wasim Jaffer claimed that Hardik Pandya will not captain Mumbai Indians next season.

While rumours over former skipper Rohit Sharma leading the side have been doing the rounds, Jaffer, a former Mumbai and India opener, picked 2026 T20I World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav as Hardik's successor.

'He (Suryakumar Yadav) is a proven player and a proven performer. He has been associated with MI for many years. So, there would be nothing wrong with looking at him as an option,' Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

'I also feel it would be a huge motivation for him as this IPL will be very important for him. He has reached this stage in his career, and he would be even more motivated. Perhaps the responsibility of captaincy could work well for him.

'So, in my opinion, it is an obvious choice to go with Surya because he is a World Cup-winning captain. I think it would be a valid decision.'

Hardik Pandya's Captaincy Future

'I don't think Hardik will continue as captain... Knowing Mumbai Indians, I think they might go in a different direction. It will be interesting to see whom they choose because there are several options within the group,' Jaffer added.

Rohit Sharma Not a Long-Term Option

'I'm sure Rohit Sharma won't be among their consideration because he isn't going to be their long-term future, as he won't be playing for many more years.'

More News Coverage

Rohit SharmaJafferHardik PandyaMumbaiSuryakumar Yadav

More From Rediff

The Great Bluff! Rahane Reveals How India Rose from 36 All Out

The Great Bluff! Rahane Reveals How India Rose from 36 All Out
WPL Auction: Who Made the Money, Who Missed the Bus!

WPL Auction: Who Made the Money, Who Missed the Bus!
Newlands Decider: Inglis, Carey Shift Momentum Australia's Way

Newlands Decider: Inglis, Carey Shift Momentum Australia's Way

Related Stories

Mumbai Indians Part Ways With Lasith Malinga

Mumbai Indians Part Ways With Lasith Malinga

Quick Links

World CupIndiaYouTubeIPL

Web Stories

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

6 Benefits Of A Cold Shower

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!
Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026