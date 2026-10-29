Is SKY Next Mumbai Indians Captain?

'Rohit Sharma won't be among consideration because he isn't going to be their long-term future.'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' experienced duo Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Wasim Jaffer predicts Hardik Pandya will not captain Mumbai Indians next season, citing his lack of success over three seasons.

Jaffer backs Suryakumar Yadav as the 'obvious choice' for MI captaincy, highlighting his proven performance and long association with the franchise.

Jaffer believes Rohit Sharma is unlikely to be considered for captaincy due to his age and limited remaining playing years.

Wasim Jaffer claimed that Hardik Pandya will not captain Mumbai Indians next season.

While rumours over former skipper Rohit Sharma leading the side have been doing the rounds, Jaffer, a former Mumbai and India opener, picked 2026 T20I World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav as Hardik's successor.

'He (Suryakumar Yadav) is a proven player and a proven performer. He has been associated with MI for many years. So, there would be nothing wrong with looking at him as an option,' Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

'I also feel it would be a huge motivation for him as this IPL will be very important for him. He has reached this stage in his career, and he would be even more motivated. Perhaps the responsibility of captaincy could work well for him.

'So, in my opinion, it is an obvious choice to go with Surya because he is a World Cup-winning captain. I think it would be a valid decision.'

Hardik Pandya's Captaincy Future

'I don't think Hardik will continue as captain... Knowing Mumbai Indians, I think they might go in a different direction. It will be interesting to see whom they choose because there are several options within the group,' Jaffer added.

Rohit Sharma Not a Long-Term Option

'I'm sure Rohit Sharma won't be among their consideration because he isn't going to be their long-term future, as he won't be playing for many more years.'