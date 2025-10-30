Windies spinners choke Bangladesh to secure series win

IMAGE: Alick Athaneze and skipper Shai Hope put on 105 off 59 deliveries for the second wicket for the West Indies . Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

The West Indies clinched the T20 series against Bangladesh with a 14-run win in the second game of the three-match series, in Chattogram, on Wednesday.

Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd claimed three wickets apiece as Bangladesh, chasing 150 to draw the series, were restricted to 135-8 despite a valiant half-century by Tanzid Hasan.

With his 3-22, Hosein became the second highest wicket-taker for Windies in T20Is with 81 scalps in 83 games at an average of 25.51. He surpassed the legendary Dwayne Bravo, who has 78 T20I wickets to his name.

Opting to bat first, the West Indies rode on half-centuries from Alick Athaneze (52 off 33 balls, 5x5, 3x6) and skipper Shai Hope (55 off 36 balls, 3x4, 5x6). They duo added 105 runs for the second wicket after opener Brandon King was dismissed for 1 off 4 balls.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/21), Rishad Hossain (2/20) and Nasum Ahmed (2/35) brought the hosts back into the game as six Windies batters fell for single digits.

Roston Chase (17 not out off 15 balls, 1x4) and Romario Shepherd (13 off 16 balls, 1x4), however, took the Men in Maroon to 149/9.

Chasing a modest target, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals and were unable to build partnerships. Tanzid (61 off 48 balls, 3x4, 3x6) held the innings together but the hosts lost their way once he was removed by Shepherd in the 18th over.

From 117/4, Bangladesh collapsed to 135/8 with Hosein, Shepherd (3/29) and Jason Holder (2/20) tying them down. Bangladesh needed 26 runs off the final thirteen deliveries, but they lost four wickets while adding just 11 runs.

Shepherd, who also hit a 16-ball 13, was adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

The West Indies had won the first T20 by 16 runs. The final match of the series will be held on Friday.