Windies send Australia crashing on Day 1 of Day-Night 3rd Test

Shamar Joseph took four wickets, and Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales three each, as Australia were bowled out for 225 on the first day of the third Test.

IMAGE: Shamar Joseph ripped through Australia's fragile batting before the West Indies survived a tense final hour to take the honours on Day 1 of the day-night third Test at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on Saturday. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Australia lost seven wickets for 68 runs in a dramatic collapse and were all out for 225 on Day 1 of the third Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park, in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday.

The West Indies finished the day on 16 for 1 -- 209 runs behind - after Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc dismissed Kevlon Anderson in the pacer's 100th Test.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the day-night Test but crumbled despite being 157-3 at one stage as the West Indies bowlers ripped through their middle order before being dismissed in 70.3 overs.

Steve Smith top-scored for Australia with 48.

West Indies quick Shamar Joseph, the pick of the home bowlers, finished with 4 for 33, while Jayden Seales and Justin Greaves took three wickets each.

Earlier, 19-year-old Sam Konstas's tough tour continued as he was the only wicket to fall in the opening session after Australia won the toss and elected to bat.

Konstas laboured to 17 off 53 balls before he was snared leg before by Greaves (3-56).

Usman Khawaja did not do any better; he fell for 23 off 92 balls, spectacularly caught behind by Shai Hope to give Shamar Joseph his first wicket of the day.

Cameron Green (46) and Steven Smith (48) steadied the ship for the Baggy Greens with a 61-run partnership, but both were dismissed in quick order just before milestones.

Unlike the first two Tests in Barbados and Grenada, Australia's middle order did not fire.

Travis Head (20), Beau Webster (one) and Alex Carey (21) fell cheaply as the lights were turned on and the ball began hooping and swinging about.

Seales (3-59) then returned to pick up Cummins (24), who holed out in the deep looking for his third six in the over and Starc went for a duck.

Shamar Joseph got a well-deserved fourth wicket when he had Josh Hazlewood caught at deep point as the tourists lost their last seven wickets for 68 runs.

"Every pitch has been tough. The more balls you spend in the middle you hope it gets better but it just hasn't been the case," Cameron Green told broadcasters.

"It's a bit of a grind first time with these balls, but a lot of learnings. Time in the middle is key -- just trying to get used to their bowlers, their conditions.

"Very happy with our position (in this Test). We wanted to give them a tricky last 45 minutes. To get them one down is crucial, and we'll wait and see what happens tomorrow."