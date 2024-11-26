Windies have Bangladesh reeling; 17 wkts fall on Day 4

IMAGE: Kemar Roach led the way for the West Indies, taking three wickets for 20 runs, as Bangladesh ended the fourth day in the first Test on 109-7 in the second innings. Photograph: Jon Super/Pool via Reuters

The West Indies are well-placed to win the first Test against Bangladesh. They needed only three wickets to complete the formalities at the end of the fourth day at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Set 333 to win, Bangladesh were reduced to 109-7 in their second innings at stumps on Monday, as 17 wickets fell, 14 to fast bowlers.

They trail the West Indies by 224 runs.

Jaker Ali was 15 not out when bad light stopped play for the third day in a row. He shared a 43-run partnership with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (45) heading towards stumps, which briefly fanned Bangladesh hopes of taking the match well into the final day.

But Mehidy was out four overs from the end and, with his departure, the tourists' brave fightback on the fourth day finally was extinguished.

Kemar Roach led the way for the West Indies with 3-20 and Jayden Seales took 3-31. Roach dismissed Zakir Hasan (0), Shahadat Hossain (4) and Mominul Haque (11) to leave the Bangladesh innings in tatters at 23-4.

Mehidy revived the innings in partnerships of 36 with Litton Das (22) and 43 with Jaker. Seales struck to remove Mehidy and Taijul Islam close to stumps to leave the West Indies poised for victory.

Earlier, the West Indies had to stifle a determined comeback from Bangladesh, which surprisingly declared at its overnight total of 269-9, conceding a first-innings lead of 181 runs.

Taskin Ahmed then took his first five-wicket bag in tests as West Indies was bowled out for 152 in just over 46 overs.

The right-armer, playing in his 16th Test, took a career-best 6-64 as Bangladesh kept the West Indies lead below 350.

Taskin showed the value of bowling line and length on a fourth-day pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium as he ran through the West Indies lineup in the second session.

The West Indies went to lunch at 61-3, in a strong position to make its overall lead formidable.

Taskin dismissed Mikyle Louis (8) and Keacy Carty (3) in the first session, then came into his own by taking four more wickets as the West Indies was bowled out just on tea.

Taskin's massive effort was squandered when Bangladesh lost Zakir Hasan (0) to the fifth ball of its second innings and Mahmadul Hasan Joy (6) three overs later.

Roach also bowled exacting line and length to remove Shahadat and Mominul, leaving Bangladesh four down in only the 13th over.

The 17 wickets that fell on Monday was a record for a single day in a Test match at Antigua.