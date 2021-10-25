News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Williamson expects 'right spirit' vs Pakistan despite pullout saga

Williamson expects 'right spirit' vs Pakistan despite pullout saga

October 25, 2021 22:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson termed Pakistan as among the favourites to win the T20 World Cup title. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

New Zealand's shock abandonment of their Pakistan tour last month created bad blood between the sides but captain Kane Williamson expects "right spirit" to prevail when the teams clash in Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup contest in Sharjah.

 

New Zealand abruptly ended their Pakistan tour minutes before the first match in Rawalpindi citing a security alert, and England followed suit in a double whammy to the south Asian country's hopes to host international matches regularly.

Furious Pakistan players vented their frustration on social media while cricket board chief Ramiz Raja advised them to channel their anger to improve their on-field performance.

"It was a really disappointing situation," Williamson, who was not part of that squad in Pakistan, told reporters ahead of their Group II opener.

"I know the team that were there were very much looking forward to the occasion and playing cricket over in Pakistan, and it was a real shame that it wasn't able to go ahead.

"But there are also a lot of good relations within the two teams. Over the years they've played a lot against each other, and a number of players have played with each other as well.

"I'm sure it'll be played in the right spirit, but no doubt Pakistan will be well supported, as they always are here in the UAE."

Pakistan are on a high having beaten India in a World Cup showdown for the first time on Sunday and Williamson termed Babar Azam's side as among the favourites to win the title.

"It was a fantastic performance," Williamson said of Pakistan's 10-wicket romp against India in Dubai.

"I think Pakistan have come to the T20 World Cup full of confidence, having played in these conditions more than most.

"They certainly put it on show last night and showed why they're one of the favourites in the competition."

Pakistan bowling coach Vernon Philander said for them the idea is not to get carried away after the memorable win against India.

"We had a meeting earlier and we highlighted the importance of staying grounded," said the former South Africa bowler.

"Today's talk was really about putting last night behind us and focus on what's obviously to come tomorrow.

"Tomorrow's going to be another big game. And hopefully the boys will reset and be ready and focused for tomorrow."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
See: Dhoni mingles with Pakistan players
See: Dhoni mingles with Pakistan players
PIX: Bollywood stars glam up Ind-Pak T20 WC match
PIX: Bollywood stars glam up Ind-Pak T20 WC match
What Went WRONG For India against Pakistan
What Went WRONG For India against Pakistan
Facebook says removed abusive comments against Shami
Facebook says removed abusive comments against Shami
Airtel accepts 4-year moratorium on spectrum payment
Airtel accepts 4-year moratorium on spectrum payment
NCB orders probe into extortion claim against Wankhede
NCB orders probe into extortion claim against Wankhede
Goenka wins Lucknow IPL team; CVC bags Ahmedabad
Goenka wins Lucknow IPL team; CVC bags Ahmedabad

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

'Online attack on Shami shocking; we stand by him'

'Online attack on Shami shocking; we stand by him'

Goenka wins Lucknow IPL team; CVC bags Ahmedabad

Goenka wins Lucknow IPL team; CVC bags Ahmedabad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances