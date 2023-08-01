News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Williamson back in the nets; keeps hopes alive of playing in World Cup

Williamson back in the nets; keeps hopes alive of playing in World Cup

August 01, 2023 19:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: With the ODI World Cup two months away, Kane Williamson returned to the nets. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Recovering New Zealand captain Kane Williamson returned to the net on Tuesday to face throwdowns keeping alive his faint hopes of playing the 50-overs World Cup in India later this year.

The 32-year-old suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Indian Premier League and underwent surgery in early April that made him doubtful for the World Cup.

Williamson posted on Instagram a clip of him batting in the nets with the caption: "Nice to be back in the nets with the bat in hand for a few throws."

New Zealand coach Gary Stead is among those who have not given up hopes of Williamson's participation in the showpiece event in October-November.

 

"Our line around Kane, at the moment, is still it's unlikely that he will be available, but we certainly don't want to rule out a person of his class and calibre, and the things he brings to this team, too early in case there is that chance still," Stead said in April.

Media reports in New Zealand said Williamson, who guided the team to the final of the 2019 World Cup, would still travel to India even if in a mentor's capacity.

New Zealand face England in the Oct. 5 tournament opener in Ahmedabad in a rematch of the 2019 final, which they lost on a now-scrapped boundary countback rule.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Jadeja's sharp response to Kapil's dig
Jadeja's sharp response to Kapil's dig
SEE: Fast & Furious Dhoni!
SEE: Fast & Furious Dhoni!
Broad's Fairytale Ending!
Broad's Fairytale Ending!
HCA: Azharuddin will contest for second term
HCA: Azharuddin will contest for second term
GST collections rise to Rs 1.65 lakh cr in July
GST collections rise to Rs 1.65 lakh cr in July
Why These Parties Stayed Away From INDIA, NDA
Why These Parties Stayed Away From INDIA, NDA
Kerala child rape-murder accused was POCSO detainee
Kerala child rape-murder accused was POCSO detainee

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Injured Williamson not giving up on World Cup

Injured Williamson not giving up on World Cup

'Team combination for Asia Cup already decided'

'Team combination for Asia Cup already decided'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances