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Williamson back as New Zealand name strong squad for England tour

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May 07, 2026 12:26 IST

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Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson return to New Zealand's Test squad for tours of Ireland and England, with Jamieson back after a long injury layoff.

Kane Williamson returns after last playing Tests against the West Indies in December

IMAGE: Kane Williamson returns after last playing Tests against the West Indies in December. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson were named in New Zealand’s squad for the tours of Ireland and England.
  • Jamieson is back in red-ball cricket after recovering from a back stress fracture suffered in 2024.
  • The pacer has taken 80 wickets in 19 Tests for New Zealand national cricket team.
  • Michael Bracewell opted out of Test cricket for family reasons.

Kane Williamson and fast bowler Kyle Jamieson were included in a strong New Zealand test squad on Thursday for the tour of Ireland and England in May and June.

Williamson, New Zealand's most prolific batter, has not represented his country since last December's Test series against West Indies, while Jamieson last bowled in five-day cricket more than two years ago.

Jamieson suffered a back stress fracture in February 2024 and the tall quick will be keen to add to his 80 wickets from 19 tests when the Black Caps play Ireland in a four-day test and the three-match series against England.

 

The 31-year-old joins Will O'Rourke, Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Zak Foulkes and Blair Tickner as seam options with Jacob Duffy skipping the tour because his wife is expecting a child.

"It's a great privilege to start this next period of sustained red-ball cricket with all our pace bowlers ready to go," coach Rob Walter said in a statement.

"Kyle's been on a journey of getting his body ready for test cricket. He's really fit and strong at the moment and will bring a unique edge to our bowling line-up.

"Will brings a quality set of skills and physical attributes which make him a hugely exciting addition to any test team. Ben brings height and good pace, and I love his aggression and wholehearted approach to his bowling."

All-rounder Michael Bracewell has decided to step back from test cricket for family reasons and will not tour, which might offer an opportunity for the uncapped Dean Foxcroft.

Foxcroft offers strong batting as well as some off-spin to a squad without New Zealand's white-ball captain Mitchell Santner, who has been sidelined by a shoulder injury but might join the tour for the second and third England Tests.

Michael Rae and the uncapped Kristian Clarke have been included as further seam options in the 19-strong squad but only for the Ireland test in Belfast from May 27. Sears will continue to England as a travelling reserve.

New Zealand, who are second in the 2025-2027 World Test Championship standings, will then play England at Lord's from June 4 before further Tests at The Oval and Trent Bridge.

Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Kristian Clarke, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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