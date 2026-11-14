Will Young reveals NZ's plan to level series against India

Will Young is confident New Zealand can leverage their recent dominant win to level the ODI series against a strong Indian side in the upcoming final match.

IMAGE: Will Young celebrates his match-winning century against India in the fourth ODI. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

Key Points Will Young believes New Zealand can carry momentum from their 'comprehensive victory' into the fifth and final ODI on Sunday.

New Zealand's strategy in the one-day format focuses on adapting to conditions, which was key to their recent emphatic win.

Young scored a match-winning hundred, benefiting from two reprieves off consecutive deliveries in the second over.

Despite missing a few key players for the final ODI, Young sees this as an opportunity for other team members.

Matt Henry's match-winning spell was attributed to the white ball behaving like a pink ball during twilight, gaining extra pace.

Explosive opener Will Young said New Zealand will look to carry forward the momentum from one of their most 'comprehensive victories' over India in a bid to level the series in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday.

India currently lead the five-match series 2-1.

"It was one of our most comprehensive victories and one of the more comprehensive defeats from the Indian side. You don't ever go out chasing those sorts of things; it's just something that's nice to reflect on afterwards," Young said after the match.

Adapting To Conditions

Young, who scored a match winning hundred, said adapting to the conditions was key to the emphatic victory.

"Our whole style of cricket in the one-day format is built around adapting to what's in front of you. I managed to do that at the start of our innings. Obviously, we had a bit of luck go our way as well, but we built a nice platform," he said.

"We identified that the wicket was slightly better than the first two ODIs in Auckland and Wellington and posted what we thought was a competitive total."

New Zealand posted 333 and in response, India were all out for 89.

Young's Reprieves And Team Opportunities

Young got two reprieves off consecutive deliveries in the second over bowled by Auqib Nabi.

"The first time, I was quite frustrated with myself because it was a similar way to how I got out in the second ODI. But when it happened again on the very next ball, I just had to laugh it off, and that's exactly what I did."

New Zealand will be without a few key players for the final ODI as they leave to prepare for the upcoming Test series, but Young said the changes would provide opportunities to others.

"There will be a couple of adjustments, but it's certainly a great carrot to have dangling in front of you to level the series against a really strong Indian side," he said.

Young praised Matt Henry for his match-winning spell.

"The white ball behaves a little like the pink ball during the twilight period. It gained a little extra pace off the wicket, and when Henry hit that length and got the ball to nip, it did so quite quickly."