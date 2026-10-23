Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi return to India's playing XI?

Ishan Kishan's injury has left the door ajar for the 15 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was seen batting during India's optional practice session on Friday.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was picked for New Zealand tour despite not playing in the preceding series against Afghanistan and West India in India. Photograph: BCCI/X

Teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could find a place in India’s playing XI for the second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch, with Ishan Kishan ruled out of the match.

Kishan ruled out of second T20I against New Zealand due to low grade right adductor strain, the BCCI said in a statement on Friday.

This has left the door ajar for the 15 year old Sooryavanshi, who was seen batting and then chatting with coach Gautam Gambhir during India's optional practice session on Friday.

Sooryavanshi spent around 40 minutes batting against throwdown specialists and spinners, according Sports Now. He was also seen at fielding drills alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

Kotak says Sooryavanshi could step in for Kishan

According to India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi might replace Kishan in the second T20I of the five-match series although there is no official confirmation yet from the BCCI.

Kishan's injury was the main reason behind him coming out to bat at No.5 instead of his usual No.3 spot in the series opener against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday.

'There was a lot of speculation I have also seen, just because Ishan had a strain in his groin, the batting order was changed,' Kotak told reporters on Friday.

'If Ishan doesn’t play, unless he recovers completely, which the medical team will advise, Vaibhav could definitely step in for him. He is one of the strongest contenders,' he added.