Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut? Shreyas Iyer finally breaks silence

India captain Shreyas Iyer has underscored the importance of team stability and backing T20 World Cup winners ahead of the crucial series opener against England, while addressing the buzz around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's potential debut.

IMAGE: The clamour over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut has persistently followed the Indian camp. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Shreyas Iyer prioritises backing T20 World Cup-winning players for the England series.

The potential debut of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could disrupt India's established opening pair.

Iyer described India's recent series loss to Ireland as "depressing" but a valuable learning experience.

India aims for an intense and challenging series against England, leveraging players' prior experience in English conditions.

India captain Shreyas Iyer remained tightlipped over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut in the series opener against England to be played in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, insisting it is important to back those players who won the T20 World Cup a few months ago.

While the clamour over Sooryavanshi's debut has persistently followed the Indian camp ever since the teenager was named in the squads for the tours of Ireland and England, Iyer said it is crucial to have a secure environment for all players.

In order to bring in the 15-year-old batting sensation, India, in all likelihood, will have to break the successful opening pair of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

"Look, all the players in the team have performed well, it's not that only one individual has performed well," Iyer told the reporters on the eve of the first T20I in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Iyer Emphasises Backing Experienced Players

"But we have to build that opportunity and security, so that each individual has confidence going forward into the tournaments. The players who have won the last World Cup, definitely have an idea of how to play T20, and continuously they have been the main pillars of that format so it's very important to back them," Iyer said.

Iyer, who took over India captaincy before the Ireland tour, said the first-ever series loss to the Irish was a "depressing" one.

Lessons Learned From Ireland Series Defeat

"It wasn't embarrassing, but it was depressing for us, because we definitely didn't expect Ireland to play that well," Iyer said.

"They outplayed us in every department, they had brilliant ideas about the dimensions of the ground, and we fell short in terms of analysing and planning the ground and the dimensions, and how the wicket would be played."

"Credit to them, but we learnt a lot from that series. This is a completely new chapter for us coming in here."

He continued, "A couple of us have played in England before, and we know the conditions, we know the ideas, we know the dimensions over here. So, looking forward for an intense and challenging series."