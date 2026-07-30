Will Stephen Fleming take up England coach job?

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, renowned for his successful tenure with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is reportedly on the verge of being appointed England's new Test coach, succeeding his former teammate Brendon McCullum.

IMAGE: Stephen Fleming has enjoyed massive success as Chennai Super Kings coach, helping them land 5 IPL titles. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Stephen Fleming, former New Zealand captain and successful IPL coach, is the leading candidate for England's Test coach position.

Fleming is expected to replace Brendon McCullum, who stepped down after Ben Stokes' retirement.

His extensive coaching experience with Chennai Super Kings, including five IPL titles, is a key factor in his selection.

It is uncertain if Fleming will take charge for the upcoming Pakistan series, with Marcus Trescothick potentially serving as interim coach.

Fleming's tactical acumen and man-management skills are highly regarded, despite his recent focus on white-ball cricket.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has emerged as the leading candidate to become England's new Test coach and is close to being appointed following a week-long interview process, The Telegraph UK reported.

Fleming is understood to be the preferred choice to replace his former New Zealand teammate Brendon McCullum, who was removed as England's Test coach following the retirement of captain Ben Stokes.

ECB's Preferred Choice

According to The Telegraph, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is keen on appointing the 53-year-old Fleming, who played 111 Tests for New Zealand. However, it remains unclear whether he will take charge in time for England's upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan, beginning at Headingley in three weeks.

The ECB is reportedly open to assistant coach Marcus Trescothick taking charge on an interim basis for the Pakistan series, with the new Test coach potentially taking over ahead of England's tour of South Africa in December.

Overcoming Competition

Fleming is believed to have been preferred over English candidates Richard Dawson and Jonathan Trott, as well as former Australia coach Tom Moody. Former England coach Andy Flower was initially considered a favourite but ruled himself out to focus on his franchise commitments, The Telegraph further reported.

Fleming has extensive coaching experience with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he won five titles. He also worked with the franchise's teams in Major League Cricket and South Africa's SA20.

Fleming's Background and Relationship with McCullum

The former New Zealand captain left CSK earlier this month, shortly after McCullum's removal as Test coach, paving the way for a potential move to the England setup. Fleming and McCullum have a long-standing relationship, having played together for New Zealand. McCullum made his Test debut under Fleming's captaincy and has regarded him as a mentor.

The report added that Fleming's tactical acumen and man-management skills are among the qualities that have made him the preferred candidate, although he has not coached in red-ball cricket for several years. England are expected to have former captain Joe Root lead the side against Pakistan, while the long-term captaincy decision could be left to the incoming Test coach. Harry Brook is also considered a potential candidate for the role.