Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will SA opener de Kock return for 4th T20I vs India?

June 16, 2022 18:01 IST
IMAGE: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock was present at the nets in Rajkot on Thursday, raising hopes of his return for the fourth T20 International against India. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa are hoping for the return of star opener Quinton de Kock, who has not played since the first T20I in Delhi due to a wrist injury.

 

The left-hander was present at the nets in Rajkot on Thursday, raising hopes of his return but team-mate Anrich Nortje did not reveal much.

"I am not sure but he is practising. Good to see he is practising. Probably we will find out tonight or tomorrow morning," Nortje added.

Nortje is also relieved that international teams are finally doing away with bio-bubbles after two years.

"It is a relief to be honest not that we have gone out of the hotel much. It doesn't feel that we are in grade one where we are told every single minute of the day," he said.

South Africa lost the third game after two convincing wins in the first two T20Is of the five-match series.

