Will Rain Wash Out India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI In Wellington?

Cricket fans eagerly awaiting the second One-Day International between India and New Zealand in Wellington are bracing for potential rain disruptions, as adverse weather conditions threaten to impact the crucial match.

IMAGE: India's practice session at the Basin Reserve on Friday was cancelled because of rain while the Kiwis trained in an indoor facility. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points The second ODI between India and New Zealand in Wellington is under threat from rain, with an 'overcast with spells of rain' forecast for Saturday.

India's practice session on Friday was cancelled due to inclement weather, while New Zealand trained indoors.

India currently leads the five-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the rain-curtailed first ODI in Auckland by five wickets.

Virat Kohli scored 74 off 51 balls in the first ODI, helping India chase a revised target of 143 in 32 overs.

The threat of rain looms large over the second One-Day International between New Zealand and India at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

India's practice session at the Basin Reserve on Friday was cancelled because of rain while the Kiwis trained in an indoor facility.

Weather Forecast and Match Impact

'Practice session has been cancelled due to inclement weather,' BCCI said on Friday. The weather forecast for Saturday is not encouraging either.

Accuweather's weather forecast for Wellington on Saturday states: 'Overcast with spells of rain' during the afternoon with the evening weather likely to be 'mostly cloudy with a little rain'.

Series Context and Previous Match

India lead the five-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the rain-curtailed first ODI in Auckland by five wickets.

India dismissed the Black Caps for a below-par 185 in 40.2 overs before their target was revised to 143 in 32 overs because of rain. India cruised to victory in 22.4 overs courtesy of Virat Kohli's 51-ball 74, comprising 13 boundaries and a six.

The third ODI will be played in Hamilton on November 10, followed by the last two matches in Mount Maunganui on November 13 and 15.

The two teams will then clash in a two-match Test series starting at the Basin Reserve on November 19.