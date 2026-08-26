Pucovski Sues School Over Concussion Protocol Failures

Former Australian cricketer Will Pucovski has launched a significant lawsuit against his old school, Brighton Grammar, alleging that their failure to follow proper concussion protocols after a 2014 head injury ultimately led to his premature retirement from a promising career.

IMAGE: Former Australian opener Will Pucovski retired in 2024 at age 27 due to repeated concussions. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points Former Australian cricketer Will Pucovski is suing Brighton Grammar for alleged failure to follow concussion protocols in 2014.

The lawsuit claims Pucovski was knocked unconscious during a football drill but was not properly assessed or his parents informed.

Lawyers allege the 2014 incident caused a traumatic brain injury, making him vulnerable to 13 subsequent concussions.

The case highlights the critical importance of strict concussion management in youth sports.

Retired Australia batter Will Pucovski has taken legal action against his former school Brighton Grammar, alleging that the institution failed to follow standard concussion protocols after he was knocked unconscious during an Australian rules football training session in 2014.

A writ petition filed by his lawyers alleged that the incident eventually prompted Pucovski to cut short his promising career following a series of concussion episodes. He announced his retirement from professional cricket in August 2024 at the age of 27.

Allegations Of Protocol Failure

According to Australian media, Pucovski's lawyers have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court of Victoria, alleging that the then 16-year-old was knocked unconscious after his head collided with a teammate's knee during an extremely aggressive physical training drill. It alleged that he was not given appropriate medical assessment, was allowed to resume training and that his parents were not immediately informed of the incident.

According to the claim, the coach had instructed players to be particularly physical following a heavy defeat to Scotch College, with students allegedly told to "go in hard" during the session. Pucovski was reportedly assisted from the field after the collision but subsequently returned to participate in another drill.

Long-Term Impact And Career End

His lawyers allege that he developed severe headaches and other symptoms in the days that followed, including blurred vision and nausea. He was eventually taken to hospital by his parents, where medical staff advised him to stop physical activity and stay away from school while he recovered. The claim alleges the 2014 injury caused a traumatic brain injury from which Pucovski never fully recovered.

Pucovski later suffered a succession of concussions during his cricket career, with his lawyers alleging that the initial injury left him particularly vulnerable to further head trauma. He ultimately sustained 13 concussions and was advised by a medical panel to end his playing career.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Regarded as one of Australia's most promising young batters, Pucovski made his Test debut against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in January 2021, scoring 62 in his first innings. The 28-year-old finished his first-class career with 2,350 runs at an average of 45.19, including seven centuries and a highest score of 255 not out.