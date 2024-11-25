News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Will PCB hold Champions Trophy in Hybrid model?

Will PCB hold Champions Trophy in Hybrid model?

Source: PTI
November 25, 2024 23:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The 2025 Champions Trophy is likely to be held in the 'Hybrid Model' as the Indian government is unlikely to allow its team to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

IMAGE: The 2025 Champions Trophy is likely to be held in the 'Hybrid Model' as the Indian government is unlikely to allow its team to travel to Pakistan for the tournament. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

The International Cricket Council's executive board members are trying to convince the Pakistan Cricket Board to accept the 'Hybrid model' for next year's Champions Trophy on the promise of increased financial incentives, according to sources.

The schedule of the tournament is yet to be announced after India informed the global governing body of its inability to travel to Pakistan for the marquee event.

 

The ICC is scheduled to convene a meeting of its executive board on Tuesday to find a solution for the vexed issue.

“With the PCB not willing to budge on hosting the event under a hybrid model, they are now being offered additional financial incentives to end the deadlock,” an insider said.

“Chances are (that) by tomorrow (Tuesday), a clear picture will emerge after a virtual discussion by board representatives on under which format the Champions Trophy would eventually be held early next year,” he added.

The insider said the PCB is being asked to accept additional financial incentives for allowing India to play its matches in UAE, with the final to be played in Dubai, in case if India qualifies for it.

“The PCB so far has resisted all such moves, insisting (that) if India is not willing to play in Pakistan it is their problem as all the (other) six other participating nations have no issues (with) playing in Pakistan,” he said.

“The PCB is also insisting that even if it agrees to a hybrid model, the Pakistan and India group (stage) match and the final should be held in Lahore,” another insider said.

“Obviously, the Indian cricket board is not agreeable to this and is insisting (that) India should play all its matches in Dubai, including the one against Pakistan, the semi-final and the final if they qualify for it,” he added.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has so far refrained from making any comments on the delay in announcing the schedule, but he has insisted that the Champions Trophy would be held as per schedule in Pakistan and the hybrid model would not be favoured.

“As far as we are concerned, all the preparations for the tournament, including the construction work at the three stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi is continuing on schedule,” a PCB official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Ambani's masterstroke: Bumrah-Boult duo back for MI
Ambani's masterstroke: Bumrah-Boult duo back for MI
IPL 2025: 13-YO from Bihar becomes youngest crorepati
IPL 2025: 13-YO from Bihar becomes youngest crorepati
Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shami, Venkatesh Iyer sparkle
Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Shami, Venkatesh Iyer sparkle
Australia media fumes over 'Perth-etic Humiliation'
Australia media fumes over 'Perth-etic Humiliation'
State can interfere with religious practices if...: SC
State can interfere with religious practices if...: SC
IPL 2025 Auction: 182 players sold; Rs 639.15 cr spent
IPL 2025 Auction: 182 players sold; Rs 639.15 cr spent
UP officials, Google Maps booked in bridge death case
UP officials, Google Maps booked in bridge death case

Paris Olympics 2024

India's Tour Of Australia 2024-25

More like this
The Stumps Show Day 4: India Routs Aus
The Stumps Show Day 4: India Routs Aus
IPL 2025: RCB splurge on Bhuvi; Rahane, Shaw unsold
IPL 2025: RCB splurge on Bhuvi; Rahane, Shaw unsold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances