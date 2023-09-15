News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Pakistan lose Naseem Shah before the World Cup?

Will Pakistan lose Naseem Shah before the World Cup?

Source: PTI
September 15, 2023 12:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Uncertainty shrouds Naseem Shah's availability for Pakistan's World Cup opening matches

Naseem Shah

IMAGE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet released any official timeline regarding Naseem Shah's rehabilitation process. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has cast doubts on the possibility of pacer Naseem Shah's timely recovery for their initial matches in the upcoming World Cup in India.

However, their ace pacer Haris Rauf is "recovering well" from a side strain and will be fit in time for their opening match against the Netherlands at Hyderabad on October 6, the skipper has said.

 

The duo picked up niggling injuries during Pakistan's Super Four clash against India in the Asia Cup and were sitting on from the sidelines when the team crashed out of the tournament after losing to Sri Lanka in Colombo on Thursday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has not yet released any official timeline regarding Naseem's rehabilitation process following a right shoulder injury.

In light of this, Babar Azam expressed uncertainty regarding Naseem's fitness for the start of the tournament.

"I'll tell you later... Not telling you our Plan B now. But, yes, Haris Rauf is not bad. He's just got a little bit of a side strain, but he's recovering before the World Cup.

"Naseem Shah also... they have a couple of miss matches, I don't know (how long) the recovery (is), but in my opinion, Naseem Shah also (will be) in the World Cup later on. But let's see," he added.

The 20-year-old injury-prone Naseem had a back problem when he was 17 years old and it kept him out for 14 months.

Six weeks following his comeback, a shoulder injury occurred during his debut appearance in the County Championship with Gloucestershire, which kept him out of action for another month.

Initially identified as a red-ball specialist, he has evolved as a key bowler for Pakistan across all three formats of the game.

In ODIs, he has emerged as Pakistan's most formidable bowler, amassing 32 wickets in just 14 matches, all at an average of below 17.

Teams have until September 28 to submit their squads to the ICC for the six-week tournament and they may only alter their 15-player groups after that date with permission from the event organisers.

Pakistan have no official 50-over matches prior to the start of the World Cup, although they do have two warm-up games scheduled against New Zealand (September 29) and Australia (October 3) that do not hold official ODI status. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sri Lanka's top bowler in doubt for Asia Cup final
Sri Lanka's top bowler in doubt for Asia Cup final
The secret to Sri Lanka's epic victory over Pakistan
The secret to Sri Lanka's epic victory over Pakistan
'They played better than us': Pak skipper on loss vs SL
'They played better than us': Pak skipper on loss vs SL
Bopanna's Davis Cup swansong: India favourites
Bopanna's Davis Cup swansong: India favourites
Missed Barbie? Watch It On OTT
Missed Barbie? Watch It On OTT
'Katrina loves parathas, I like pancakes'
'Katrina loves parathas, I like pancakes'
Asia Cup: 'Team for the future'
Asia Cup: 'Team for the future'

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

How Pakistan Was Eliminated From Asia Cup

How Pakistan Was Eliminated From Asia Cup

Asia Cup: 'Team for the future'

Asia Cup: 'Team for the future'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances