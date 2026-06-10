Will nightclub incident end Ben Stokes' Test career?

England cricket captain Ben Stokes is reportedly weighing his leadership future amidst an ongoing ECB investigation into a nightclub incident involving him and fast bowler Gus Atkinson, raising concerns about player conduct.

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes is considering his leadership future following his involvement in a nightclub incident. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points England captain Ben Stokes is considering his leadership role after a nightclub incident.

The ECB has launched an investigation into Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson.

The incident occurred after England's first Test victory against New Zealand at Lord's.

Stokes has a history of off-field incidents, including a 2017 affray charge.

England captain Ben Stokes is considering his leadership future following his involvement in a nightclub incident that has prompted an investigation by the country's cricket board (ECB). On Monday, the ECB said Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson are under investigation.

The incident - the details of which have not been disclosed - occurred in the early hours of Monday after England’s victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s.

ESPNCricinfo reported that Stokes would meet with his advisors to decide on his future.

TalkSport reported on Tuesday that Stokes is likely to step down from his role and could also announce retirement.

ECB Investigates Nightclub Incident

According to reports in The Telegraph, an altercation broke out at the nightclub involving a Saracens academy rugby player. The report claimed that the rugby player allegedly tried to punch Atkinson but instead struck an ECB security guard, who was accompanying the England players.

The guard reportedly required stitches after the incident, although neither Stokes nor Atkinson was injured.

While exactly what happened remains unclear, those familiar with the incident insist the England cricketers were not responsible for starting the confrontation.

‘The Saracens player caused this and has a reputation. I would not want the England cricket captain to lose his job over this,’ a source was quoted as saying.

Stokes was previously involved in a 2017 incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to an affray charge. He missed the 2017-18 Ashes tour before being cleared the following summer.

After England's squad faced scrutiny earlier this year for their behaviour during a 4-1 Ashes series defeat, ECB chief executive Richard Gould said in January that players would be subject to stricter measures, including a midnight curfew.

The second Test of the three-match series against New Zealand begins on June 17 at The Oval.