Will NZ pick Boult for Tests after declining contract?

Will NZ pick Boult for Tests after declining contract?

August 25, 2022 18:29 IST
IMAGE: Trent Boult has negotiated a "significantly reduced role" with the Black Caps citing the need to spend time with his family though he remains open to stints in Twenty20 leagues. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Trent Boult has not given up hope of playing Test cricket again despite declining a central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), the left-arm seamer said on Thursday.

 

Boult has negotiated a "significantly reduced role" with the Black Caps citing the need to spend time with his family though he remains open to stints in Twenty20 leagues.

Aware that not having a central contract would affect his chances of national selection, Boult hoped the Leeds Test against England in July would not prove his last.

"I hope not," said the seamer, who was picked for the three-match Chappell-Hadlee one-day international series in Australia beginning on Sunday.

"I'm fully aware that with the decision I made to give that contract back, it's going to affect that selection. I'm taking it almost week by week really."

"I know the next series is in Pakistan and then at my home ground against England in the new year, but it's too far away to tell.

"I'm going to leave that with New Zealand Cricket and respect their decision."

The paceman, who was part of the New Zealand squads that finished runners-up in the last two editions of the 50-overs World Cup, wanted to have another shot at winning one-day cricket's biggest title in India next year.

"It's only a few months around the corner and there's a lot of hunger to try to have another crack at that trophy."

Boult reiterated he gave up his central contract primarily to be able to spend more time with family.

"I've got three young boys that only see dad for eight weeks a year at the current moment.

"If I don't play any international cricket - obviously I still want to - then that might be a couple of leagues a year and 10 months at home rather than the other way around."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
