Will Mohammad Amir Play IPL? He Finally Responds

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, now eligible for the Indian Premier League due to his British citizenship, has addressed the ongoing speculation about his potential IPL debut, stating he is keeping his options open.

IMAGE: Mohammad Amir keeps the door open for a possible IPL debut. Photograph: The Hundered/Instagram

Key Points Mohammad Amir is eligible for the IPL through his British citizenship.

Amir confirmed he will play in the PSL from 2027 as an overseas player.

He remains undecided about participating in the Indian Premier League.

His British nationality allows him to play as a local in English domestic cricket.

Amir retired from international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ever since Mohammad Amir became eligible for the IPL through his British citizenship, speculation has been rife about a potential debut. The former Pakistan quick has now revealed that he is keeping his options open.

Amir's Franchise Cricket Future

Amir, who is currently representing Trent Rockets in The Hundred as a domestic player, confirmed that he will feature in the Pakistan Super League as an overseas player from the 2027 season. However, he remained non-committal when asked about the IPL.

"I will play in the PSL in 2027 as an overseas player. As for the IPL, I don't know yet whether I will participate," Amir said.

The 34-year-old's British citizenship has opened up new opportunities in franchise cricket. Having obtained citizenship through his wife, Narjis Khan, a British national, Amir now qualifies as a local player in English domestic competitions and can also register as a British overseas player in franchise leagues across the world, including the IPL.

The change has already worked in his favour in England. Amir played for Nottinghamshire's Notts Outlaws in the T20 Blast as a domestic player before joining Trent Rockets in The Hundred in the same category, giving both teams greater flexibility with their overseas player quota.

Amir retired from international cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup, bringing the curtain down on a career in which he represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is.