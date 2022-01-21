News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will IPL 2022 be shifted out of India?

Will IPL 2022 be shifted out of India?

Source: PTI
January 21, 2022 21:41 IST
The Indian Premier League winner's trophy

IMAGE: The Indian Premier League's team owners have been invited for a virtual meeting on Saturday to discuss potential back-up venues for the upcoming edition in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India and Indian Premier League team owners will discuss potential back-up venues for the upcoming edition of the league in a virtual meeting on Saturday.

 

The mega auction venue, scheduled for Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, will also come up for discussion as the country deals with the third wave of COVID-19.

"Owners have been invited for the meeting and it will be held virtual," informed a team official on Friday.

The BCCI's first preference is to hold the event in India, but if the COVID situation worsens it needs to have a back-up plan ready.

The 2020 edition was entirely held in the UAE while the second half of the 2021 edition was played across the Emirates after the event's suspension in India due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The IPL is usually played in the April-May window.

