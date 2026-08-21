Will Kuldeep Make Way For Saransh Jain For Second Test Vs Sri Lanka?

With Kuldeep Yadav looking ineffective, India could look towards including off-spinner Saransh Jain in the playing XI in the second Test in Colombo, especially looking at three left-handers in the Sri Lankan top seven.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav managed just a single wicket in 25 overs bowled in the two innings of the first Test in Galle. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Yashasvi Jaiswal has managed just a single fifty in his last eight Test innings.

With Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja among the wickets, Kuldeep Yadav found himself restricted to 14 overs in which he took 1/65 after he struggled to make an impression with his wrist spin.

India will aim for a 2-0 series sweep in Sri Lanka to get maximum points from the series which will be the key to their campaign back on track in the ICC World Test Championship.

Buoyed by their emphatic 165 run victory in the rain-hit first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, India will aim to continue the momentum with another dominating performance in the second and final Test, starting in Colombo on Sunday.



Spinner Manav Suthar starred with the ball for India with a 10 wicket haul -- including 6/55 in the second innings to set up India's big win.



The big positive for the Indians was the showing of their batters against Sri Lanka's spinners on a testing pitch in Galle.



Devdutt Padikkal's cracking knock of 167 set up India's huge first innings total of 462, with good support from K L Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51).



In the second innings, Rishabh Pant smashed a blistering 66 with eight fours and two sixes, while Padikkal (44) and Rahul (35) again made vital contributions as India's batting line-up displayed a drastic improvement against spin -- their Achilles Heel in recent years.

<Jaiswal's Form A Worry For India?

IMAGE: India could look at making a change in the spin department for the second Test in Colombo. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian bowlers were clinical in both innings with Sri Lanka unable to get past 300 in both innings. Left-arm spinners Suthar (4/76) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/57) bowled out Sri Lanka for 284 in their first innings to set up India's 178 run first innings lead.



Despite the huge win, there are some areas of concern for Team India.



Yashasvi Jaiswal was unfortunately run out for 32 in the first innings but perished to a poor stroke in the second innings, falling for a three-ball duck in the first over after attempting a rash shot.

The 24-year-old left-hander seems to have hit a rough patch in recent Tests, managing just a single fifty in his last eight innings.



India have a lot of young batters waiting in the wings and with a busy Test season ahead, Jaiswal will need to play a big knock in the Colombo Test.



Captain Shubman Gill will also look to make amends after managing only 24 runs in the two innings in Galle.



India have another major area to address in the bowling department. As is mostly the case with three spinners, Kuldeep found himself under-bowled in both innings.

Suthar's Super Show

IMAGE: Manav Suthar claimed a 10-wicket haul to power India to victory in the series opener against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

With Suthar and Jadeja among the wickets in the first innings, Kuldeep found himself restricted to 14 overs in which he took 1/65 after he struggled to make an impression with his wrist spin.



Suthar opened the bowling in the second innings and made most with a six-wicket haul, while Jadeja took 1/71 but Kuldeep went wicketless in 11 overs on the final day.



While Suthar and Jadeja bowled 45.2 and 44 overs respectively in the two innings, Kuldeep bowled nearly half of that with a total of 25 overs.

With Kuldeep looking ineffective, India could look towards including off-spinner Saransh Jain in the playing XI in the second and final Test in Colombo, especially looking at three left-handers in the Sri Lankan top seven.



It will be unfair to bench Kuldeep after just one outing and he could still be retained for the second Test. But in case he gets the axe, it is difficult to see him playing a Test match in the near future especially away from home.



This was Kuldeep's first Test away from home in four years and he will be keen to learn from his experiences in Galle to make a difference in the Colombo Test.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have been hit hard by injuries. Veteran batter Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled after suffering a concussion in the first Test while Kusal Mendis is yet to recover from his hamstring injury. Another key batter, Pathum Nissanka, is also unavailable.



India will aim for a 2-0 series sweep in Sri Lanka to get maximum points from the series which will be the key to their campaign back on track in the ICC World Test Championship.



India need to win a minimum of seven of their remaining eight Tests with tough series set to come up later this season. After the Sri Lanka series, India will travel to New Zealand for two Tests in November before they host Australia for a five Test series.



Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, K L Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav/Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.



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