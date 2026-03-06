Will India Drop Abhishek Sharma For T20 World Cup Final Vs New Zealand?

Despite a recent slump in form, India is expected to back Abhishek Sharma in the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, prioritising team balance and his attacking potential.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma has managed just 89 runs in seven matches in the T20 World Cup, including three ducks. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Despite a poor run of form, Abhishek Sharma is likely to be retained in the India squad for the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand.

Abhishek Sharma's form dipped after a stomach infection at the start of the World Cup which led to hospitalisation and weight loss.

Except for his 30-ball 55 against Zimbabwe, Abhishek has managed scores of 0, 0, 0, 15, 10 and 9 in the other six innings.

The team management is hesitant to alter the batting order by including Rinku Singh in place of Abhishek.

The murmurs of concern have turned into full-blown criticism but despite his prolonged lean patch, India are likely to keep faith in Abhishek Sharma for Sunday's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand given their well-documented unwillingness to disturb a winning combination.

In many ways, the T20 World Cup has seen a reversal of fortunes when it comes to the Indian opening pair.

When the World Cup began, Abhishek was expected to be the batting mainstay at the top while questions lingered over Sanju Samson's place with many predicting that the event could well decide the course of his international career.

But since the must-win Super 8s match against the West Indies, the narrative has changed significantly.

Samson's assured performances have silenced many doubters while the spotlight has increasingly shifted towards Abhishek's struggles.

If Samson's form dominated discussions at the beginning, the decibel levels have now risen around Abhishek's wretched run in the business end.

The aggressive left-handed opener has struggled for rhythm through the T20 World Cup which he was supposed to dominate, with scores of 0, 0, 0, 15, 10 and 9 in six of his last seven innings, barring a half-century against Zimbabwe.

However, the team management is understood to be reluctant to make a change at the top for the all-important final.

"We are taking care of all our players. GG bhai (Gautam Gambhir) and Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) have a lot of faith and confidence in Abhishek," his opening partner Samson said after the England game.

Did Illness Affect Abhishek Sharma's Form?

The dip in Abhishek's form coincided with a difficult phase for him physically. Following the league game in Mumbai, he was drained by a stomach infection and had to be hospitalised, which resulted in noticeable weight loss and disrupted his rhythm during a crucial stage of the competition.

On the field, rival teams also seem to have worked out a clear method to keep him quiet.

Captains have repeatedly used slow bowlers early against him, particularly off-spinners and slow left-arm orthodox tweakers, denying him the pace he prefers to work with at the start of the innings.

The pattern of his dismissals has also been similar.

Against Pakistan he tried to take on the off-spinner inside the Powerplay and ended up mistiming a lofted stroke. Against Netherlands, an off-spinner got him with a quicker delivery that angled into him, cramping him for room and forcing a miscued shot.

In the semi-final against England, he again fell to spin -- lofting off-spinner Will Jacks straight into the hands of the fielder at deep midwicket.

Abhishek has often been forced to manufacture strokes against spin, struggling to rotate strike or score boundaries when bowlers take pace off the ball.

Another technical aspect that has been tested is the speed of his bat's downswing. On slow and two-paced pitches, the quick downswing can make it difficult for him to adjust late to slower deliveries.

The bowlers have used this to good effect by varying their pace and forcing him to commit early to attacking strokes.

Team Strategy and Alternatives

One option could have been to bring in Rinku Singh, but that creates another structural issue in the batting order.

With the current top order and middle order combination, adding another middle-order batter could once again leave Rinku batting as low as No 7 or 8, limiting the impact he can make.

For now, the Indian team management appears ready to back Abhishek's attacking intent at the top and avoid disturbing a combination that has taken them to the final.