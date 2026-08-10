Will Gill be ready for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka? Big update

Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule confirms Shubman Gill is "very much ready" for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, alleviating concerns after a recent finger injury.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is set to return for India’s first Test against Sri Lanka after recovering from a finger injury. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Shubman Gill is declared "very much ready" for the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Gill missed the initial warm-up days due to a finger injury, which was a "precaution".

He made a strong return, scoring a quick 44 runs in the warm-up match.

Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule confirmed Gill's fitness and readiness.

Gill's performance boosts team morale ahead of the two-match Test series starting August 15.

Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said that skipper Shubman Gill is "very much ready" for the first Test against Sri Lanka, having missed the first two days of the warm-up clash against Sri Lanka XI after a hit on the finger during training.

Gill made a return to the action during the final day of the warm-up clash, scoring a quick 44 in 54 balls, laying the foundation of an easy 207-run chase for India that will give them plenty of morale ahead of the two-match Test series starting from August 15 onwards at Galle.

Gill's Fitness Confirmed By Coach

Speaking about Gill's return to action, Bahutule said that keeping him away from the field was "a precaution" and the batter has been doing "absolutely fine".

"It was just a precaution more than anything else. And he has been absolutely fine. He has been doing his training. And the management decided that we could just take that precaution of not putting him into that first day (of the practice match). And I think everything, the way he batted in the second inning, was again flawless. He is very much ready for the Test match," said Bahutule as quoted by Cricinfo.