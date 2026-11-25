Despite clamour for Mohammed Siraj's inclusion, Captain Shubman Gill indicated minimal changes to the bowling combination.

IMAGE: Will India field the same XI in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch? Photograph: BCCI

Key Points The Hagley Oval pitch in Christchurch is expected to offer more assistance to pacers, with a tinge of grass and bounce, a contrast to the flat deck in Wellington.

Jasprit Bumrah, who took five wickets in the first Test, is anticipated to thrive on the pace-friendly conditions.

There is speculation about India potentially dropping Washington Sundar for seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to bolster the pace attack.

There will be some spice on offer for pacers at the Hagley Oval in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch.

India's pace quartet of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep struggled to dismiss New Zealand in the second innings with barely any assistance from the pitch at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the first Test.

But the visiting seamers could expect something more in the second Test with the Hagley Oval historically pace bowling and batter friendly.

Reports suggest there is a tinge of grass on the pitch, where bounce will come into play, and with rain forecast on the eve of first day's play, the Indian fast-bowling unit will be licking their lips in anticipation.

Pace Attack Expectations

Bumrah, who returned to international cricket after long wait on the sidelines due to injury, took no one by surprise with his four-wicket haul in the first innings in Wellington, finishing the match with figures of 5 for 134 in his 49 overs.

The other pacers struggled on the flat deck at the Basin Reverse with Captain Shubman Gill defending his bowlers after the captains shook hands to draw the opening Test on Monday. Gill said his fast bowlers were running out of steam.

'If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe,' Gill said when asked about the decision to agree to a draw with an hour's play remaining in the day.

Team Combination Speculation

There was plenty of clamour over Mohammed Siraj's omission from the first Test, but the captain indicated on Monday that there will be no changes in the bowling combinations.

'Honestly, not really. Maybe we'll see how the wicket is, but I think most of the team is going to be the same. Everyone, I thought, did decently well.'

While Gill's comments signalled the team's thinking, it will be interesting to see if India drop Washington Sundar for seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Sundar picked only one wicket and scored 26 runs in India's record-breaking total of 720-9 in the first essay in Wellington. Reddy could be a good fifth bowling option given what the Hagley Oval offers.

Batting Line-up Confidence

There have been questions over the sidelining of Ravindra Jadeja from the Test team but given that pitch has traditionally never been a spinner's ally, the veteran's inclusion will seem a folly.

With India's batters putting on real show in Wellington, expect no changes in the batting order. All five top-order batters scored 50-plus runs in the 1st innings with K L Rahul and Rishabh Pant hitting memorable tons. Druv Jurel also made himself valuable with a quick 78 batting at No 7.

Against an injury-ravaged New Zealand bowling attack, the India batters will look to swell their Test batting tallies as a peach of a contest awaits.

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for the second Test against New Zealand?

Shubman Gill (Captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

K L Rahul (Vice Captain)

Devdutt Padikkal

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper)

Ravindra Jadeja

Anshul Kamboj

Jasprit Bumrah

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

B Sai Sudharsan

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Washington Sundar

Mohammed Siraj



Gurnoor Brar