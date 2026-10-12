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Will Delhi lose India-Sri Lanka ODI? BCCI responds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi October 12, 2026 15:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has officially refuted claims that the opening ODI of the India-Sri Lanka series, set for December 13, has been relocated from Delhi, confirming the original venue stands.

Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has denied reports of the India-Sri Lanka ODI in Delhi being shifted to Ahmedabad. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday denied reports that the opening ODI between India and Sri Lanka has been moved from Delhi.
  • The match, scheduled for December 13, was allotted to Delhi as per a standard policy and no change has been made to the venue.
  • Saikia refuted suggestions that the match might be shifted to Ahmedabad due to ongoing construction work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
  • Ahmedabad is slated to host the series finale on December 19.
  • Apart from the ODIs, Sri Lanka will also play a three-match T20 International series during the tour.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Monday denied reports that the opening ODI of the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka has been moved from Delhi to Ahmedabad.

Delhi ODI Venue Confirmed

In a brief statement, Saikia said the match, to be played on December 13, was allotted to Delhi as per a standard policy and no change has been made to the venue.

 

"Reports suggesting that the IndiaâSri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI," Saikia said.

"Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy," he added.

The reports suggested that the match has been moved to Ahmedabad, which is to host the series finale on December 19, due to ongoing construction work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

Apart from the ODIs, Sri Lanka will also play a three-match T20 International series during the tour.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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