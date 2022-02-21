News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will BCCI resume Nayudu trophy, women's T20?

Will BCCI resume Nayudu trophy, women's T20?

Source: PTI
February 21, 2022 17:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The fate of the C K Nayudu Trophy and Senior women's T20, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Local Organising Committee for 2023 ODI World Cup is likely to be formed when the BCCI Apex Council meets virtually on March 2.

 

The C K Nayudu Trophy for the Under-25 cricketers and Women's Senior T20 event had to be postponed last month due to rising cases of COVID-19.

The Ranji Trophy too was postponed, but with the case load coming down, the BCCI decided to organise the premier domestic event from February 17.

BCCI emblem

The first round was completed on Sunday.

The 14-point agenda for the meeting includes the organisation of these two domestic events with the COVID-19 situation getting better across the country.

Also on the agenda is the formation of LOC for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The T20 World Cup last year could not take place in India due to the pandemic but the BCCI is looking forward to hosting another major ICC event next year.

The appointment of GM - Game Development will also be finalised after Dhiraj Malhotra left the role last month.

Education start-up Byju's' contract as Indian cricket team sponsor is set to end on March 31 and there will be a discussion on that too. Byju's had replaced Oppo as the team sponsor in July 2019.

The allotment for the five-match T20 series against South Africa in June will also be decided.

Central contracts of men and women cricketers will be ratified and so will be the first-of-its-kind sexual harassment policy of the BCCI.

The hosting fee hike for state associations is also on the agenda and so is the appointment of a Sports Science head at the National Cricket Academy.

The order passed in case of representation of Purvanchal Cricket Association will be ratified as well.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Brian Lara visited the Taj Mahal
When Brian Lara visited the Taj Mahal
Check out Sri Lanka's squad for T20I series in India
Check out Sri Lanka's squad for T20I series in India
India clear about World Cup team combination: Dravid
India clear about World Cup team combination: Dravid
Sitharaman asks banks to be more customer-friendly
Sitharaman asks banks to be more customer-friendly
Tribunal dismisses Sebi order against HDFC Bank
Tribunal dismisses Sebi order against HDFC Bank
Forex-starved Sri Lanka runs out of cash to buy fuel
Forex-starved Sri Lanka runs out of cash to buy fuel
Flag row: Speaker objects to RSS mention in assembly
Flag row: Speaker objects to RSS mention in assembly

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Saha deserved honesty and clarity, says coach Dravid

Saha deserved honesty and clarity, says coach Dravid

Hardik Pandya and 'coolest water baby'

Hardik Pandya and 'coolest water baby'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances