Will Australia change their batting order after Durban win?

Australia's cricket selectors are keeping an open mind about the batting order for the upcoming second Test against South Africa, following a successful but unconventional lineup in their recent 214-run victory.

IMAGE: Australia coach Andrew McDonald says selectors could make further changes to the batting order for the second Test against South Africa. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points Australia's selectors are considering further changes to the batting order for the second Test against South Africa, depending on the Gqeberha pitch.

The first Test saw a surprising but effective batting lineup with Nic Maddinson opening and Matt Renshaw at number five, contributing significantly to Australia's 214-run victory.

Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed the selection panel's open-minded approach to batting roles, not being fixed on traditional positions.

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh advised selectors to maintain Renshaw's successful number five position and avoid further top-order changes.

Cameron Green's fitness for the second Test is still unconfirmed due to an abdominal strain, while Josh Inglis is recovering well from a broken finger.

Selectors are open-minded about Australia's batting order and could make further changes for the second Test against South Africa depending on the surface at Gqeberha, coach Andrew McDonald said.

Selectors surprised by picking Nic Maddinson to open the batting with Travis Head in the series-opening win in Durban, the former's first Test in nearly 10 years, while having opener Matt Renshaw bat at number five.

The gambit proved effective as Renshaw scored a match-winning 190 and a second-innings 82 at Kingsmead, while Maddinson chipped in a quickfire 48 in the second innings to help Australia thrash the hosts by 214 runs.

Selectors' Flexible Approach

McDonald, who sits on the selection panel with George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, said they were not set on defined roles for the batters.

"Every time that we plan out an opponent (and) surface, we're really open-minded to what our batting order can look like," he told reporters.

"I suppose the external sort of view on that is that you know you need specific orders at certain times, and this person’s an opener, this person’s a middle-order player."

“We’re more open-minded than that, but it doesn’t make it right either. So we’ll assess what we need to do going to the next Test."

Waugh's Call For Consistency

Former Australia captain Steve Waugh called on selectors to stop "messing around with the top order", saying it had not worked for two years.

"They've got to pick and stick now," Waugh told Australian media, adding that Renshaw should stay at number five rather than return to the top of the order.

"Don't mess around with that now. (Renshaw) has been successful, and he's comfortable, so I'd keep him there, for sure."

Injury Concerns For Key Players

McDonald said all-rounder Cameron Green had yet to prove his fitness to return for the second Test after missing Durban with an abdominal strain.

“Cam hasn’t started batting yet, he’s done some physical (work),” the coach said.

“So he’s got a few things to go through in the next three to four days."

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, another potential middle-order option, was more advanced in his recovery from a broken finger.

"Josh had a couple of hits during this Test match out the back of the nets during lunchtime, that’s gone well," said McDonald.