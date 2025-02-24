HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Wil blister keep England pacer out of Afghanistan match?

February 24, 2025 19:52 IST

IMAGE: Brydon Carse played in England's five-wicket loss to Australia in their opening game on Saturday, taking one wicket and conceding 69 runs in his seven overs. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Brydon Carse is set to miss England's Champions Trophy clash against Afghanistan, British media reported on Monday, casting doubt on the fast bowler's participation in the rest of the tournament.

Carse, who missed a training session with England on Monday as he continues to recover from a blister on a toe on his left foot, is likely to be replaced by Jamie Overton for the Group B match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

 

The 29-year-old played in England's five-wicket loss to Australia in their opening game on Saturday, taking one wicket and conceding 69 runs in his seven overs.

"We will have to wait and see," England batter Joe Root told the BBC in Lahore when asked about Carse's fitness.

"There is still a good way to go until the game, to find exactly what is up with Carsey. We will see how things pan out over the next few days."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

England, who have the option to call in a replacement for Carse if he is ruled out of the tournament, are winless and sit third in the Group B standings behind South Africa and Australia.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
