'Wicket became better to bat in 2nd half': Sanju Samson

Source: PTI
May 25, 2022 02:12 IST
IMAGE: Sanju Samson's team had an impressive outing with the bat however failed to defend their total against an inspired Gujarat Titans outfit . Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was happy with the total that they got but felt that the Eden Gardens strip became better for batting in the second half of the match.

"Felt good to put up that kind of total as I felt the wicket was a bit sticky and there was lot of swing in the powerplay. I think we managed to put in a good score, but I think they played really well to chase the score down," Samson said after the game.

 

"It was a bit two-paced and bounce was also not even, I just went after the bowling from ball one and I got a bit lucky to get a few runs in the powerplay, but wicket was a bit tough to bat on and we finished off really well.

"Scoring that kind of a total on this wicket in these conditions, against that bowling attack was a great performance by our batters. We have been doing really well, the five bowlers have been our main bowlers and they have done really well throughout the tournament."

Samson defended his decision of not using a sixth bowler in Riyan Parag.

"Having Riyan also helps, but felt it was a bit better to bat in the second innings as it came on nicely onto the bat.

"We have been playing some really good cricket throughout the tournament, couple of overs here and there, couple of extra runs, couple of off-rhythm by couple of our bowlers, we will try to come back and play some good cricket.

"In this format luck (the toss) plays a huge role, so it all comes down to what you want to do in your control. Hoping for a good result in the next game."

 

Source: PTI
