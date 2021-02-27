News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WI veterans Gayle, Edwards get recall for Sri Lanka T20s

WI veterans Gayle, Edwards get recall for Sri Lanka T20s

February 27, 2021 10:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fast bowler Fidel Edwards, 39, has been recalled for potentially his first match for West Indies in more than eight years.

 Chris Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019

IMAGE: Chris Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Opener Chris Gayle is set to play his first match for West Indies in two years after he and veteran fast bowler Fidel Edwards were recalled for the three-match home Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka next week.

Former captain Gayle last played for West Indies in a one-day international against India in 2019 in what the 41-year-old then described as his last international appearance.

The swashbuckling batsman has kept himself busy in Twenty20 leagues across the world and played two matches for Quetta Gladiator in the ongoing Pakistan Super League before returning to Antigua.

 

"Chris Gayle has performed very well in recent tournaments and the selection panel thinks that he can still add great value to our team," chief selector Roger Harper said in a statement.

Fast bowler Edwards, 39, has been recalled for potentially his first match for West Indies in more than eight years.

Antigua's Coolidge Cricket Ground will make its international debut hosting the three Twenty20 matches between March 3 and 7.

The teams will also play three one-dayers and two Tests later in the series.

Test captain Jason Holders has been included in both the white-ball teams, but all-rounder Andre Russell has been left out as he recovers from catching COVID-19 this month.

Jamaican Russell has tested negative but must complete the board's return-to-play protocols before he can be considered for selection.

T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabien Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair.

ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Vaughan slams Motera pitch, calls India's win shallow
Vaughan slams Motera pitch, calls India's win shallow
Yusuf announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Yusuf announces retirement from all forms of cricket
No relationship with Pak till terrorism ends: Gambhir
No relationship with Pak till terrorism ends: Gambhir
Mallika Sherawat turns desi girl
Mallika Sherawat turns desi girl
Armenia chess GM Aronian will represent US
Armenia chess GM Aronian will represent US
Assam: 'Unemployment is a great danger'
Assam: 'Unemployment is a great danger'
Woakes flies back to England without playing a match!
Woakes flies back to England without playing a match!

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Cook slams Kohli's assessment of Motera pitch

Cook slams Kohli's assessment of Motera pitch

'We expected Motera wicket to hold up little longer'

'We expected Motera wicket to hold up little longer'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use