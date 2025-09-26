HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
WI dealt with massive blow ahead of India Tests

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
September 26, 2025 10:50 IST

Shamar Joseph is laid low by an unspecified injury

IMAGE: Shamar Joseph is laid low by an unspecified injury. Photograph: Kind courtesy Windies Cricket/X

Star West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was on Friday ruled out of the upcoming Test series against India due to an unspecified injury with uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne replacing him in the squad.

His injury is a massive blow to the tourists ahead of the two-match Test series is set to begin in Ahmedabad on October 2.

"Johann Layne has replaced Shamar Joseph in the squad for the Test series against India," Windies Cricket announced on X.

 

The board did not disclose the details of the 26-year-old Joseph's injury, but stated that he will be revaluated ahead of the white-ball series against Bangladesh, starting on October 18.

"Joseph has been ruled out due to an injury and will be re-evaluated ahead of the Bangladesh limited-overs series," the statement added.

The Guyanese speedster, since making his debut last year, has already bagged 51 wickets in the 11 Tests he has played, averaging a brilliant 21.66 with an economy rate of just over 3.

The 22-year-old Layne, who hails from Barbados, is a seam bowling all-rounder.

He has played 19 First-Class matches, scoring 495 runs while picking up 66 wickets at an average of 22.28 with four five-wicket hauls to his name.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
