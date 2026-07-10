'Why Washington Sundar Again?' Fans Question India's Selection

Following a challenging performance against England, Washington Sundar's position in the T20 squad sparks a wider debate on selection consistency in Indian cricket.

IMAGE: Washington Sundar is under pressure after another disappointing T20 outing. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Fans are questioning Washington Sundar's consistent selection despite his perceived lack of match-winning performances.

Concerns have been raised about Sundar's effectiveness with both bat and ball in the shortest format.

The debate highlights broader issues of selection consistency within the Indian cricket team.

Washington Sundar's place in India's T20 team has once again become a talking point after a tough outing against England.

The all-rounder struggled to make an impact with both bat and ball, scoring just 5 runs off 8 balls before giving away 19 runs in one over as Harry Brook and the England lineup put the Indian spin attack under pressure.

India had earlier suffered a humiliating 0-2 defeat to Ireland while they now trail 0-3 to England after the series opener was washed out.

With Sundar unable to provide the control or breakthrough India needed, questions started emerging over his effectiveness in the shortest format.

Fan Reactions To Sundar's Performance

Soon after the game, social media was filled with reactions from disappointed fans. Many supporters questioned why Sundar continues to receive regular opportunities despite failing to deliver consistent match-winning performances for India in T20 cricket.

One fan wrote, 'Washington Sundar has been part of Indian cricket for almost 10 years. He was seen as Ashwin's successor, but he still hasn't delivered a truly match-winning performance consistently.'

Another fan questioned his selection, saying, 'Can't make an impact with the bat, can't contain runs with the ball, yet he keeps finding a place in the XI. What are selectors seeing?'

Debate Over Selection Consistency

'Sanju Samson wins Player of the Tournament in a World Cup, yet gets dropped. Meanwhile, players struggling to make an impact keep getting chances. Where is the consistency in selection?', a fan pointed out.

A T20 supporter added, 'Sundar plays like he's preparing for a Test match, but T20 cricket needs intent and impact. Every over matters.'

For now, the debate around Sundar's role continues.