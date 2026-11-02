Why Kohli Scores More ODIs Centuries Than Rohit

Virat Kohli's strategic anchor role at No. 3 in ODIs gives him a distinct advantage in accumulating centuries over aggressive Rohit Sharma.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli holds the world record for the most centuries in ODIs with 55 hundreds in 317 games. Rohit Sharma is third with 35 100s from 283 games. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli's anchor role at No. 3 in ODIs gives him a higher chance of scoring centuries than Rohit Sharma.

Kohli focuses on building partnerships in the middle overs while Rohit's role is to attack in the Powerplay.

Virat Kohli finds it 'easier' than Rohit Sharma to score centuries in One-Day Internationals because of his anchor role of batting through most of the overs at No. 3, explains batting great Cheteshwar Pujara.

While Rohit's role is primarily to attack the bowlers in the Powerplay, Kohli looks to build partnerships in the middle overs without taking too many risks.

Kohli holds the world record for the most centuries in ODIs with 55 hundreds in 317 games, with Rohit third with 35 from 283 games.

'The way Rohit bats, he has a role of providing good starts in the Powerplay. In New Zealand, maybe that role changes, so he could go for a century. But for Virat, the chances are slightly higher because he bats at number three. His game is more about playing the anchor role,' Pujara said on JioHotstar's Out or Not Out.

'So, for a batsman coming in at number three, scoring a century in the ODI format becomes a bit easier. The opener's role is also defined, but in New Zealand conditions, that changes a bit. So, I feel Virat has more chances of scoring a hundred in New Zealand than Rohit.'

Both the veteran batters, who have retired from Tests and T20Is, have been in good form in ODIs in the past couple of years.

Kohli has hit five centuries in 22 ODIs since January 2025, while Rohit has made four hundreds during the same period.

Virat Kohli in ODIs since January 2025

Year Mat Inns 100s 50s HS Runs Avg S/R 2025 13 13 3 4 135 651 65.10 96.16 2026 9 9 2 3 139* 552 69.00 117.95

Rohit Sharma in ODIs since January 2025

Year Mat Inns 100s 50s HS Runs Avg S/R 2025 14 14 2 4 121* 650 50.00 100.46 2026 12 12 2 2 138 604 50.33 104.68

Pujara made a bold 2-2 prediction for the five-match ODI series starting in Auckland on Wednesday, stating that one match is likely to be washed out because of rain.

'2-all. In the first three matches, one team is playing, and then, in the last two matches, another Indian team is going to play. So, I think New Zealand have a slight advantage because you aren't playing the same team in all five matches.

'I'm still backing the Indian team in the first three matches, as I feel they will do well. The last two matches could be a bit of a challenge, but it will be a hard-fought series. And it rains in New Zealand, so probably one match will be a washout.'