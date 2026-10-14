Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Must Be Protected at All Costs

Former England all-rounder Samit Patel has urged Indian cricket to protect and patiently nurture teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, emphasizing the need to allow the young talent to develop without the immense pressure of high expectations.

IMAGE: Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has impressed with his aggressive strokeplay. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Former England all-rounder Samit Patel has urged Indian cricket to be patient with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Patel stressed the need to give the 15-year-old left-handed batter time to develop without the pressure of high expectations, highlighting his ability to take on high-quality fast bowlers.

Patel is currently representing England Champions in the WCL 2026 and his team will face Australia Champions in their final league-stage match on Wednesday.

A victory on Wednesday would guarantee England Champions a place in the semi-finals of the WCL 2026.

Samit Patel had a notable international career for England and a long domestic career with Nottinghamshire, making 629 appearances.

Former England all-rounder Samit Patel has urged Indian cricket to be patient with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, stressing the need to give the youngster time to develop without the pressure of high expectations.

The 15-year-old left-handed batter has attracted attention for his aggressive strokeplay in the Indian Premier League and domestic cricket. Patel pointed to Sooryavanshi's ability to take on high-quality fast bowlers as an indication of his potential.

Nurturing India's Young Cricket Talent

“I just see Sooryavanshi as a young kid. He's learning his trade. You must allow him the time to make errors. I know Indian cricket can be a little bit impatient at times. He's only a kid, as I said. He must be backed. He's got all the talent. We know that if a kid can come in and smash Jofra [Archer] from ball one, that goes very, very special. Make sure Indian cricket look after him,” Patel said.

Samit Patel's Current Cricket Engagements

Patel is currently representing England Champions in the WCL 2026. His team has won two of its four matches and sits second on the points table.

The side will face Australia Champions in their final league-stage match on Wednesday, with a victory guaranteeing them a place in the semi-finals.

Patel represented England in six Tests, 36 ODIs and 18 T20Is between 2008 and 2015. He also enjoyed a long domestic career with Nottinghamshire, making 629 appearances for the county over 22 years and contributing with both bat and ball.