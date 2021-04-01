Why Umesh feels at home at new team Delhi Capitals

April 01, 2021 12:46 IST

'I started my IPL career with the Delhi team, so the Delhi franchise feels like home to me.'

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL last year. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav, who started his IPL career with the Delhi franchise, returned to the Delhi camp after being acquired for his base price of Rs 1 crore in the IPL Auction in February.

The 33-year-old, who has picked up 119 wickets in 121 IPL matches said he feels at home in the Delhi Capitals camp.



"I started my IPL career with the Delhi team, so the Delhi franchise feels like home to me. I know a lot of players in the team. I have been playing with the likes of Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant for quite some time. So, it doesn't feel like I am joining a new team. I am already feeling very comfortable in the Delhi Capitals camp," said Yadav.



The speedster added that he really enjoyed his first practice session with the Delhi Capitals at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Tuesday.



"It feels really nice to be here with the Delhi Capitals team. I really enjoyed the practice session. After being in quarantine for one week, it was great to step onto the ground and spend some time with the boys."



When asked about his mindset for IPL 2021, the fast bowler said, "I just want to do well whenever I have the ball in my hand. I will definitely give my best for my team and keep getting better everyday."