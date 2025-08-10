Why Syed Kirmani's story still inspires India's stars

'When you won the 1983 World Cup, we were not even born. Your story has been motivating and inspiring'

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj launches Syed Kirmani’s autobiography in Hyderabad. Photograph: Syed Kirmani/Instagram

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Sunday launched Stumped: Life Behind and Beyond the Twenty-Two Yards, the autobiography of 1983 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.

The book was unveiled in the presence of Kirmani, former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, Telangana Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy, and other dignitaries.

Siraj said Kirmani has been a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

"Sir, when you won the 1983 World Cup, we were not even born. Your story has been motivating and inspiring. I have heard from many players that your reflexes behind the wickets were extraordinary. Thank you so much for everything you have done for the Indian cricket team," he said.

Kirmani praised Siraj for his performances, including in the Test series against England.

"You performed really well. My congratulations to you. You have brought glory to the country with your exuberance and that aggressiveness right from the heart. I wish you every success," Kirmani said.

Azharuddin described Kirmani as jovial and well-liked by teammates.

"The book was already released in Bengaluru, but it is important that he launched it in Hyderabad as well. He (Kirmani) will guide many wicketkeepers and cricketers in the future," he said.

"I would definitely urge all young wicketkeepers to go to 'Kiri bhai'. I think he is one of the finest wicketkeepers the world has ever produced," Azharuddin told PTI Videos.