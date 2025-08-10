HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Syed Kirmani's story still inspires India's stars

Why Syed Kirmani's story still inspires India's stars

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 10, 2025 23:49 IST

x

'When you won the 1983 World Cup, we were not even born. Your story has been motivating and inspiring'

Syed Kirmani

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj launches Syed Kirmani’s autobiography in Hyderabad. Photograph: Syed Kirmani/Instagram

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Sunday launched Stumped: Life Behind and Beyond the Twenty-Two Yards, the autobiography of 1983 World Cup-winning wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.

The book was unveiled in the presence of Kirmani, former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, Telangana Labour Minister Vivek Venkatswamy, and other dignitaries.

 

Siraj said Kirmani has been a source of inspiration for the younger generation.

"Sir, when you won the 1983 World Cup, we were not even born. Your story has been motivating and inspiring. I have heard from many players that your reflexes behind the wickets were extraordinary. Thank you so much for everything you have done for the Indian cricket team," he said.

Kirmani praised Siraj for his performances, including in the Test series against England.

"You performed really well. My congratulations to you. You have brought glory to the country with your exuberance and that aggressiveness right from the heart. I wish you every success," Kirmani said.

Azharuddin described Kirmani as jovial and well-liked by teammates.

"The book was already released in Bengaluru, but it is important that he launched it in Hyderabad as well. He (Kirmani) will guide many wicketkeepers and cricketers in the future," he said.

"I would definitely urge all young wicketkeepers to go to 'Kiri bhai'. I think he is one of the finest wicketkeepers the world has ever produced," Azharuddin told PTI Videos.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

This was a 'deadly' welcome for IPL champions: Kirmani
This was a 'deadly' welcome for IPL champions: Kirmani
How Kirmani faced discrimination at the hands of his team mates
How Kirmani faced discrimination at the hands of his team mates
C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award for Kirmani
C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement award for Kirmani
Will Gill Replace Rohit As ODI Captain?
Will Gill Replace Rohit As ODI Captain?
'Yashpal was a 200 percent man'
'Yashpal was a 200 percent man'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Nations Where PUBG Mobile Players Spend The Most

webstory image 2

Discounts! Upgrade The Kitchen: Best Mixer Grinders

webstory image 3

Introducing Rediff Pay

VIDEOS

Bengaluru all set to welcome Modi for Yellow line metro inauguration1:45

Bengaluru all set to welcome Modi for Yellow line metro...

Abhishek-Aishwarya make rare airport sighting, daughter Aaradhya steals show0:53

Abhishek-Aishwarya make rare airport sighting, daughter...

BrahMos led strike, Akashteer guarded skies in Op Sindoor: DRDO chief11:33

BrahMos led strike, Akashteer guarded skies in Op...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV