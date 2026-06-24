Why Suryansh Shedge's call-up could change everything

Suryansh Shedge’s India call-up may have come as a 'lucky break' but the young all-rounder has been urged to treat it as a learning opportunity by soaking in everything inside a dressing room full of experienced players and young leaders.

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge earns maiden India call-up. Photograph: Suryansh Shedge/Instagram

It's a 'lucky break' but Suryansh Shedge can turn his unexpected India call-up into a memorable learning experience by simply being observant inside an experienced dressing room with some help from young captains Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, says his mentor and former national selector Jatin Paranjape.

Key Points Suryansh Shedge received a surprise India call-up for the white-ball tour after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out due to injury.

His mentor Jatin Paranjape described the selection as a “lucky break” and urged him to treat it as a learning opportunity.

Paranjape believes Shedge can benefit from India’s young leadership group, especially Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill.

Lucky break opens the door for India debut

Paranjape, also a former India player who has guided the Mumbai all-rounder over the last one-and-a-half years, said Iyer's T20 leadership could be particularly reassuring for the 23-year-old Shedge as the two have shared a successful association in Mumbai and Punjab Kings.

"Yeah, I think not only Shreyas but also (ODI captain) Shubman. Because both of them are young captains. And both of them are captains with a lot of empathy," Paranjape told PTI after Shedge's maiden India call-up for the white-ball tour of Ireland and England following the injury-forced withdrawal of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

"And they will understand the pressure Suryansh will be feeling, the nervousness that he will be feeling. Shreyas definitely, because they know each other, Suryansh has played under him. So, there will be a lot of comfort."

With both Hardik Pandya and Reddy out of the UK tour, Paranjape feels even in ODIs, Gill can guide Shedge.

"Mainly because he is young and he will be able to relate to what's going on inside that debutant's mind, basically."

For the upcoming tour, beginning with two T20Is against Ireland from June 26, Paranjape's advice is simple: absorb as much knowledge as possible.

Focus on becoming a complete all-rounder

"If you are able to be a sponge... And my advice to him is to be a sponge around all the champions in that dressing room. So, I think if he is able to adapt to that atmosphere, I think England is a great location," he said.

Paranjape said the opportunity has come through hard work and should be embraced with humility.

"This has come as a lucky break. He accepts it with all humility and he will try to do his best for the team. That's the message. Always be a team-man. Think like a captain and try to win games for your team," he said.

Paranjape said he first met Shedge through a mutual friend and immediately recognised a profile that Indian cricket desperately needs.

"I have been involved with him for probably the last year and a half. And he is a very, very talented cricketer and he has shown glimpses of that talent in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy."

"But what really enthuses me is that here is an all-rounder and we are looking for all-rounders. We are looking for fast bowling all-rounders, batsmen who can bowl medium pace. We are looking for spin all-rounders as well."

According to Paranjape, Shedge's progress accelerated once he was able to address the technical gltches that many young cricketers encounter on their way up.

"So, I knew about him. But when we met, there were a few things which were kind of impeding his progress. And these are very natural roadblocks that top-flight cricketers face on their journey."

"And at the end of the day, I think it was just about him knowing that I am here for him. I genuinely believed in him as a cricketer from an ability, from a skill perspective."

The former national selector said one of the reasons he was convinced about Shedge's future was his belief that the youngster could eventually become a genuine all-format cricketer.

A significant part of Shedge's development has involved improving his bowling.

Paranjape revealed that former national selector and noted bowling coach Subroto Banerjee has been working closely on the technical aspects of the youngster's bowling.

Paranjape believes that while Shedge's batting is currently better than his bowling, the gap is narrowing rapidly.

"But Subroto Banerjee and I are working on his bowling as well. There are a couple of technical things which Subbu (Banerjee's nickname) is working on."

"And once those settle in over the next few months, I think he is a guy who will be then able to select himself as a batter or as a bowler. I think he will be genuinely an all-rounder."