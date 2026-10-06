Why Suryakumar Yadav was left out of Mumbai's Ranji squad

Suryakumar Yadav's Ranji Trophy comeback has hit a roadblock after he missed Mumbai's pre-season camp and lacked recent red-ball experience.

IMAGE: The 36-year-old Suryakumar Yadav will be considered for white-ball domestic tournaments coming up in the 2026-27 season. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Suryakumar Yadav was excluded from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for the upcoming season due to his absence from the pre-season camp.

The selectors also cited his lack of recent red-ball experience as a key factor in the decision.

Yadav had initially been non-responsive regarding selection and only made himself available at a later stage.

The doors for Mumbai selection are not entirely closed for Yadav, but he will need to play club cricket to regain contention.

Suryakumar Yadav is in line to lead Mumbai in white-ball formats for the 2026-27 season, provided Shreyas Iyer is unavailable.

Suryakumar Yadav's persistent absence from the pre-season camp was the reason behind his exclusion from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team, a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) source told PTI on Tuesday. India's former T20 International captain, who is now back to the domestic cricket grind after losing his place in the national side, skipped the pre-season training routines ahead of the squad announcement. He had made himself available nonetheless.

Reasons for Exclusion

Mumbai's red-ball players have been training at the Cricket Club of India and the Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC Ground in Mumbai for the last one month with their practice continuing on Tuesday as well. "At the end, it is a team game. He does not have any immediate red-ball experience, and everyone was unanimous in their decision on Suryakumar," the source said, adding that the selectors, otherwise, would have had to exclude a young player which "did not seem fair".

PTI understands that Suryakumar was also non-responsive about 10 days ago when he was approached for Mumbai squad selection and made himself available at a later stage.

However, lack of red-ball experience and not attending the pre-season camp of the 42-times Ranji Trophy winners led to Suryakumar not being named in Mumbai's 16-member side to face Chandigarh in their season-opener from October 11-14 here at the Wankhede Stadium.

Future Prospects for Yadav

The doors to Mumbai selection are not completely shut for Suryakumar, who was last seen in action during the T20 Mumbai League right after the IPL. He will be required to play club cricket organised by the MCA such as the Police Shield or the Purushottam Shield Tournament in order to get back in contention.

However, status quo remains as far as Suryakumar's white-ball candidacy is concerned. The 36-year-old has been told by the Mumbai selectors that he will be considered for domestic tournaments coming up in the 2026-27 season. Suryakumar, who led India to their third T20 World Cup title earlier this year, is in line to lead Mumbai but only if Shreyas Iyer, his successor in the national side, is not available.

Mumbai Squad Details

With Siddhesh Lad set to lead Mumbai this season, the squad for their Ranji Trophy opener will have India batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan, as well as regular players in Shams Mulani, and Tushar Deshpande who were a part of India A's 1-0 win in the unofficial Test series against Australia A recently.