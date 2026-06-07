Suthar showed attributes to be a contender at Test level: Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar backed debutant Manav Suthar for a long-term India Test role after his accurate bowling and confident batting, while Graeme Swann praised his control, adaptability and composure.

IMAGE: Debutant Manav Suthar put India in the driver's seat with three wickets on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sunil Gavaskar hailed debutant Manav Suthar as a "strong contender" for India’s future Test plans after his disciplined 3/21 and useful lower-order batting against Afghanistan.

Gavaskar and Graeme Swann praised Suthar’s accuracy, composure and ability to adapt his lengths and lines quickly, noting his control and confidence from the outset.

The former great also commended Prasidh Krishna's tactical adjustments with the ball and Rahmat Shah's resilient batting effort under pressure.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar's brilliantly accurate effort to put Afghanistan batters under pressure makes the debutant a "strong contender" for a consistent place in India's Test team in future, reckoned legendary Sunil Gavaskar.

Suthar's all-round show put India in command as he claimed 3/21, after hitting a fine 28, to leave Afghanistan reeling at 113 for five in reply to the hosts' mammoth total of 564 for eight declared at stumps on Day 2 of the one-off Test.

"... what stood out was not just his bowling, but also the confidence he showed with the bat, particularly in the way he used his feet and looked comfortable at the crease," Gavaskar told JioHotstar.

"With the ball, he was extremely accurate and consistently put the batters under pressure. There was some assistance available from the surface, which he utilised well, but the real test for any spinner comes on flatter pitches where greater variety and adaptability are required."

"Having said that, this was a highly encouraging debut and he has shown the attributes to be a strong contender at the Test level going forward," Gavaskar added.

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Suthar's Control, Confidence, Adaptability Impress Former Greats

Former England spinner Graeme Swann was also impressed with the accuracy of Suthar.

"Manav Suthar's performance was remarkable because from the very first ball of his Test career, he looked completely in control," Swann said.

"For any debutant spinner, nerves are inevitable, but he immediately found the right areas, generated excellent revolutions on the ball, and extracted both dip and turn. "What impressed me most was his ability to adapt as his spell progressed. Initially, he was attacking around the off-stump line, but he quickly recognised the amount of turn available and adjusted his line straighter, forcing the batters to play more often."

"His control of length throughout the spell was outstanding, and that tactical adjustment played a key role in creating wicket-taking opportunities. Beyond the wickets, it was the awareness, composure, and consistency he displayed that stood out," Swann added.

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Praise Also for Prasidh’s Adjustment and Rahmat’s Resistance

Gavaskar also praised seamer Prasidh Krishna for adjusting to the nature of the wicket quickly.

"Prasidh Krishna showed excellent awareness and adaptability in the way he approached his spell," Gavaskar said.

"As a fast bowler, the natural instinct is often to operate on a shorter length and use bounce to trouble batters, but he recognised the conditions and adjusted accordingly. "By pitching the ball much fuller, he was able to generate movement back into the left-handers and create genuine wicket-taking opportunities."

Gavaskar said Rahmat Shah, who was unbeaten on 43 off 81 balls with six fours and a six, showed remarkable resilience.

"Rahmat Shah's innings was highly impressive because it reflected the mindset and discipline required to succeed in Test cricket."

"When your team has spent a long period in the field after conceding a big total, the objective as a batter is to respond by occupying the crease and making the opposition work just as hard. "He showed exactly that approach, displaying patience, resilience, and a willingness to spend time at the crease," he added.