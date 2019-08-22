Why Sridhar was chosen over Rhodes as fielding coach

August 22, 2019 23:36 IST

'We are convinced with skill sets of Sridhar. He is one of the best fielding coaches in the world today.'

IMAGE: R Sridhar was retained as India's fielding coach. Photograph: R Sridhar/Instagram



Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad explained that Jonty Rhodes wasn't shortlisted as a man of his stature wouldn't have fitted it in for India 'A' or India Under-19 fielding coach's job.

Rhodes did not even feature in the fielding coach's shortlist and incumbent R Sridhar predictably is set to continue. India 'A' and Under-19 fielding coach Abhay Sharma came second while T Dilip was third.



"We don't see Jonty fitting in there (choices No 2 and 3), because those roles are more for India 'A' level and NCA (National Cricket Academy)," Prasad said in Mumbai on Thursday.



Prasad claimed Sridhar is one of the best fielding coaches in the world.



"We are convinced with skill sets of Sridhar. He is one of the best fielding coaches in the world today," he said.



Prasad said Sridhar has transformed the Indian team into a "wonderful fielding unit".



"Unfortunately in the World Cup, maybe he (Sridhar) would not have got the desired result as there were two-three wicketkeepers in the side (and) the combinations were like that. He has transformed this side into a wonderful fielding unit. So, there is no second thought with regard to Sridhar."



In the World Cup, the Indian team had three-four wicketkeepers in the side in Mahendra Singh Dhoni, K L Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and later Rishabh Pant, though the wickets were kept by Dhoni throughout the tournament.



Rhodes, who has worked in the past for the Mumbai Indians, was the most high profile candidate in the fray, but he did not get the job.



The appointments are for the next two years, until the end of 2021 T20 World Cup in India.