News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why South Africa's players won't take a knee in England series

Why South Africa's players won't take a knee in England series

November 25, 2020 21:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:



South Africa's squad to face England in a six-match limited overs home tour starting on Friday have released a joint statement explaining why they will not kneel before games after media criticism of the decision this week.

 

The issue has marred South Africa’s return to international cricket for the first time since March and created debate over whether the squad should be seen to be more publicly supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement.

But the players maintain there are a lot of discussions going on behind closed doors and that this will continue in the months ahead, and that those engagements are personal and private.

"Over the last six months, the Proteas team has engaged with honesty, empathy and vulnerability in exploring together what anti-racism work looks like and why this work matters so profoundly in this cultural moment," the statement on Wednesday said.

"As a team, we have unanimously chosen not to take the knee at the upcoming matches, but to continue to work together in our personal, team and public spaces to dismantle racism.

"This decision was taken by the team collectively, after deep dialogue and attentive consideration. This is not a decision compelled on us by either our management or our coaches."

The players have called for less "sowing contention around our decision" from the media.

"We respect the right of the media to hold the team accountable as citizens. We ask though that in doing so the media not threaten the journey we have embarked on, the trust we have built, and the work we are doing by sowing contention around our decision."

England have also confirmed they will not take a knee, having not done so since August.

The first of three Twenty20 Internationals will be played at Newlands on Friday. They will be followed by three 50-over matches.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Bumrah, Jadeja, Shaw have fun!
SEE: Bumrah, Jadeja, Shaw have fun!
Dhoni has shown the way to wicketkeepers, says Rahul
Dhoni has shown the way to wicketkeepers, says Rahul
Meet new ICC chairman
Meet new ICC chairman
LVB to become DBS Bank India; withdrawal limit to go
LVB to become DBS Bank India; withdrawal limit to go
'Nivar' now a very severe cyclonic storm
'Nivar' now a very severe cyclonic storm
L&T to construct India's longest river bridge
L&T to construct India's longest river bridge
F1: No slowing down for record-breaking Hamilton
F1: No slowing down for record-breaking Hamilton

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Time right for the great American cricketing dream?

Time right for the great American cricketing dream?

SEE: Determined Jadeja trains in the rain

SEE: Determined Jadeja trains in the rain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use