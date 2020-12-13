News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Smith finds it hard to switch off from cricket

Why Smith finds it hard to switch off from cricket

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 13, 2020 22:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting'

Steven Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith will be a key member of the Australian team in the much-anticipated four-match series. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Star Australia batsman Steve Smith, on Sunday, said it is 'difficult' for him to switch off from cricket and stop shadow batting even for a few hours ahead of the marquee Test series against India.

 

Smith will be a key member of the Australian team in the much-anticipated four-match series beginning with the pink-ball day/night match in Adelaide from December 17.

"Even when preparing for a Test match it's important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it's just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee," Smith tweeted.

"This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting!"

The 31-year-old right-handed batsman goes into the Test series on the back of some impressive knocks in the limited-over leg of India's tour.

While he only scored 82 runs in the three-match T20I series, Smith smashed back-to-back centuries off identical 62 balls in two out of the three ODIs. He ended the ODI series with 216 runs at an average of 72. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Five Indian players to watch for in the Test series
Five Indian players to watch for in the Test series
Nine concussions later Pucovski is down but not out
Nine concussions later Pucovski is down but not out
Starc to rejoin Australia team after family illness
Starc to rejoin Australia team after family illness
Verstappen ends F1 season with win in Abu Dhabi
Verstappen ends F1 season with win in Abu Dhabi
ISL: NorthEast remain unbeaten; BFC rout Kerala
ISL: NorthEast remain unbeaten; BFC rout Kerala
EPL PIX: Leaders Tottenham held; Southampton go third
EPL PIX: Leaders Tottenham held; Southampton go third
'Absolute disgrace': Border blasts Australia A
'Absolute disgrace': Border blasts Australia A

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Spinners will be tough to pick in pink ball Test''

'Spinners will be tough to pick in pink ball Test''

Aus ready for battle with India in Tests: Hazlewood

Aus ready for battle with India in Tests: Hazlewood

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use