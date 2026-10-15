Why Shreyas Iyer Called Back Arshdeep in Final Over

Shreyas Iyer called back Arshdeep Singh after the pacer was struck on the shoulder by a Shamar Joseph bouncer in the final over of the fourth T20I against the West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer calls Arshdeep Singh back after the pacer is hit by a bouncer.

Key Points Shreyas Iyer called back Arshdeep Singh after the pacer was hit on the shoulder by a Shamar Joseph bouncer.

India needed 35 runs off the final over with just one wicket remaining.

Arshdeep struggled with pain and retired, bringing India's chase to an end.

The West Indies won by 24 runs to level the five-match series 2-2.

Shai Hope struck another century as the West Indies beat India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday to level the five-match series 2-2, with the contest ending after Arshdeep Singh retired hurt in the final over.

Chasing 248, India made a brisk start through Sanju Samson, who raced to a half-century off just 20 balls. However, Keemo Paul dismissed him for 56, leaving India with a steep target to chase.

The decisive moment came in the final over, with India needing 35 runs off six balls and just one wicket remaining. Shamar Joseph bowled a barrage of bouncers at Arshdeep, one of which struck the Indian pacer on his left shoulder.

Arshdeep tried to continue batting but appeared to be struggling with pain. Captain Shreyas Iyer eventually urged him to retire, bringing the innings to an end and handing the West Indies a 24-run victory.

Joseph's decision to keep bowling short at Arshdeep drew criticism, with former Bengal cricketer Shreevats Goswami questioning the approach given India's slim chances of winning.

'What Shamar Joseph did in the last 3 balls against Arshdeep is not in the spirit of the game for me!' Goswami posted on X, suggesting the West Indies pacer could have bowled at the stumps instead.

The fifth and final T20I will be played at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on October 17, with both sides vying to clinch the series.