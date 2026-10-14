Why Shikhar Dhawan is threatening legal action

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan is pursuing legal action against the World T20 Continent Cup organisers for the unauthorised use of his name as a participant, urging fans and media to ignore false announcements.

IMAGE: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has warned of legal action over the unauthorised use of his name. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shikhar Dhawan has warned of legal action against the World T20 Continent Cup organisers.

His name was listed as a participant without his knowledge or permission.

Dhawan urged media and fans to disregard any unauthorised announcements about his involvement.

The World T20 Continent Cup Season 1 is scheduled for December this year in Hong Kong.

The tournament will feature 49 retired cricketers across four continental squads.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has warned of legal action against the organisers of the World T20 Continent Cup after discovering that his name had been listed among the participants without his authorisation.

Dhawan's Stance On Unauthorised Participation

Dhawan said he had neither given permission for his name to be used nor agreed to participate in the tournament. He also urged media organisations and fans to disregard any announcements about his involvement that he had not authorised.

"I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this," Dhawan wrote in a post on X.

"I request the media and my fans to not report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support."

The former India batter enjoyed a successful international career, particularly in ODIs, where he scored 6,793 runs in 167 matches at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

In Tests, Dhawan amassed 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6, with seven centuries and five half-centuries. He also scored 1,759 runs in 68 T20 Internationals, including 11 half-centuries.

The World T20 Continent Cup (WT20CC) Season 1 will feature four teams and a total of 49 retired cricketers across four continental squads -- Asia Warriors, Europe Champions, Africa Lions, and North America Eagles. It is scheduled to be held in December this year in Hong Kong.