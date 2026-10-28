Why Samson gave up his spot for 15-year-old Sooryavanshi

Sanju Samson's selfless decision to yield his batting position to promising teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi contributed to India's six-wicket victory in the third T20 International against New Zealand, showcasing exceptional team spirit.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson gave up his opening slot to allow young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to open alongside Abhishek Sharma in the third T20I against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Sanju Samson selflessly sacrificed his opening batting slot for teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the third T20 International.

Abhishek Sharma lauded Samson's character, highlighting the team's selfless spirit.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, promoted to open, scored a quickfire 45 off 19 balls, partnering with Abhishek Sharma who smashed 113.

Abhishek praised the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi's aggressive start with a lofted boundary.

Sooryavanshi humorously remarked that without live broadcast, people might not believe Abhishek's explosive 35-ball century.

Flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma lauded his regular opening partner Sanju Samson for sacrificing his slot for teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the third T20 International against New Zealand, which India won by six wickets.

Samson's Selfless Gesture

Abhishek smashed a brilliant 38-ball 113 and added a whopping 133 runs in seven overs with Sooryavanshi (45 off 19 balls), who was promoted up the order after batting at No. 3 in the previous game.

Sooryavanshi got a chance after Ishan Kishan sustained a groin injury, but in the second game, it was Samson who won the Player of the Match award for his 61 and then decided to hand over his slot to the younger Sooryavanshi.

"The way Sanju bhai batted in the last game, it is not easy to let go of one's familiar batting position. That showed his character, someone's going at his position. We can see in the team that everyone is selfless, everyone is happy for everyone, which is the hallmark of a great team," Abhishek told Sooryavanshi in a conversation facilitated by BCCI.TV.

Abhishek Praises Young Talent

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powered India to a world record 118 for no loss in six overs. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek, who hit 11 sixes, also lauded the 15-year-old for starting the innings with a lofted boundary.

"When Vaibhav hit the first ball, he showed aggression. I saw that at the non-striker's end, and when you see such a shot, you also feel pumped up. So, special mention and credit to Vaibhav for how he played," Abhishek said, praising the 'Boy Wonder'.

On a lighter note, Abhishek said that Vaibhav is so passionate about batting that it almost becomes difficult to pull him out of the nets.

"If we have two nets, we give one to Vaibhav and tell him, 'Vaibhav, you play.'"

Sooryavanshi's Humorous Take

Sooryavanshi, who seemed to be in awe of Abhishek's 35-ball century, also offered a glimpse of his funny side.

"How Abhishek bhai played, they were just thrown out of the game. Had the match not been aired live, then people in our village, by looking at the scorecard, would have commented that it must have been played on a rooftop," Sooryavanshi said.

In the second match at Christchurch, Sooryavanshi, who batted at No. 3, scored just 4 off 8 balls, and he felt that he had strayed from his natural game.

"During the third game, I wanted to give a quick start so that it becomes easy."