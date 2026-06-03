Backlift crucial for modern batters to thrive in all formats: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar said adaptability is the hallmark of successful batters, stressing that a controlled backlift, sound technique and respect for playing conditions are essential across all formats of cricket.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar believes players who can defend confidently on the front foot against pace are more likely to succeed at the highest level. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sachin Tendulkar says a batter's backlift is crucial for adapting successfully across T20s, ODIs and Tests.

The batting stalwart believes players must respect conditions and adjust their game rather than rely solely on talent.

Tendulkar credits India's 2011 World Cup success to effective pressure management and a united team mindset.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar said adaptability is the key to succeeding across all formats of cricket, stressing that a batter's backlift plays a crucial role in adjusting to the demands of the game.

Speaking after being ranked second in ESPNcricinfo's list of the top cricketers of the last 25 years at the Cricinfo Honours Awards 2026, Tendulkar said modern players must accept the game's evolution as formats and rules continue to change.

"From a batter's point of view, the most important factor in adapting to all formats is the backlift. I think the moment a batter is able to control his downswing, he will be able to conquer all formats," the maestro said.

Respect Conditions to Succeed

While T20 cricket requires aggression, ODI cricket demands balance, and Test cricket challenges a player's overall technique and temperament.

The batting legend added that he would always value a player willing to respect conditions and adjust accordingly over a highly talented batter who refuses to alter his approach.

"T20 demands aggression, ODI is somewhere in between, and Test cricket tests a lot of things. So, adaptability is crucial. I would always be wary of a decent player willing to respect conditions and bat accordingly, rather than someone exceptionally talented who is not willing to accept conditions and bats only the way he is used to." he pointed out.

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Test cricket demands strong defence

Tendulkar highlighted the importance of defence in the longest format, particularly against quality fast bowling.

According to Tendulkar, players who can defend confidently on the front foot against pace are more likely to succeed at the highest level, especially in Test cricket.

Managing pressure was vital in 2011 World Cup triumph

Reflecting on India's successful ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 campaign, Tendulkar said the team focused heavily on handling expectations and channelising pressure positively.

Recalling frequent discussions within the squad about avoiding stress despite the immense public expectation to win the tournament on home soil, he said pressure can either weigh a team down or drive it forward, depending on how it is managed.

"It's hard to pinpoint one moment, but generally everyone was talking about how to handle pressure. Whenever we were flying, we were told that we had to win the World Cup, but not feel any pressure. We had to score runs, but not take any stress. So, we had a lot of meetings and discussions about how to channelise pressure and direct it in the right way."

"The direction of pressure is really important. If it's sitting on your shoulder and pushing you down, you are going to sink, slowly but surely. But imagine a billion-plus people walking ahead with you, marching in the direction that all of us, the 15-member squad, wanted to go. Very few people can stop that team. And that was something that stayed with me," he added.

India went on to lift the World Cup, with Tendulkar contributing 482 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.55, including two centuries and two half-centuries. He finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer behind Sri Lanka's Tilakaratne Dilshan, who tallied 500 runs.