Rohit Sharma needs no proof: Dinesh Lad dismisses critics, counters Saba Karim

Rohit Sharma’s coach Dinesh Lad has defended the batter’s fitness and form, urged critics to back off and backed Rohit for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma holds the world record for the highest individual ODI score (264) and is the only player to score three double-centuries in the format. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dinesh Lad believes Rohit's experience, technique and fitness remain invaluable for India, arguing that recent criticism over his form is unwarranted given his outstanding ODI record.

According to Lad, Rohit's primary goal is to win the ODI World Cup for India, a motivation that continues to drive his training, fitness work and commitment to the format.

The coach expects Rohit to feature in the 2027 World Cup, advising him to ignore outside noise, play domestic one-day cricket and rediscover the approach that brought him success in 2019.

Dinesh Lad, the formative coach of former India captain Rohit Sharma, believes the batter should ignore critics questioning his fitness and form, and simply enjoy his game to return stronger in his favourite World Cup format next year.

Coach Backs Rohit Amid Growing Criticism

Rohit has faced a dip in his recent ODI form, managing just 61 runs across three innings during his last ODI appearance against New Zealand, the slump sparking scrutiny among critics.

"Being a coach, I don't think he needs to prove anything to anyone. He badly wants to win the ODI World Cup. I have spoken to him and he is very categoric with what he wants in career. I don't think he needs to prove his fitness. Despite the age factor, he is still fit enough," Lad told PTI Videos on Friday.

"Critics keep talking. It's their job. India needs Rohit's experience if we want to reach the finals. Technique wise there is no problem. Moreover, in 50 overs cricket, you need to settle a bit. "Rohit has got such technique that allows you to settle and then launch yourself. In IPL also, he showed his technique and he wasn't only playing big shots but also taking the singles and the doubles. I don't understand the critics' point of view. My view is that he must be in the team."

Lad Takes Swipe at Saba Karim

Lad also took a dig at former India selector Saba Karim, who said that Rohit would have to "do a lot of heavy lifting" and prove both his fitness and batting form to remain in the selectors' plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Why are the next six months crucial only for only Rohit? It's crucial for all players. Everyone needs to play well to retain their place in the team. I have a 100 percent guarantee that Rohit will definitely play the 50 overs World Cup in 2027. "He will do well during these six months and the later months as well. If you give him an opportunity he will do well."

Lad added, "I don't think Rohit needs to prove anything to anyone. He has retired from Tests and T20Is, not ODI. And in whatever ODI matches he had played last, he did well. I don't think there is any pressure on him. "He has scored ODI double century thrice (no other Indian has done it even twice). His ODI records are impeccable. In the 2019 World Cup he scored a record five centuries," the coach pointed out.

World Cup Dream Still Drives the Veteran

Lad said the determination to win an ODI World Cup has kept Rohit motivated to carry on playing the format.

"He knows that if he has to play there should be a reason. The reason is to win the ODI World Cup. He wants to win that for India at any cost. I am sure he will retire only after that. Forget, age factor or strain in legs or injuries, when he wants to play, he will and he will play very well.

"Rohit not playing any other format does not mean he is having free time and enjoying life. He is practicing every day and working constantly on his fitness. Don't worry he is preparing himself hard for the World Cup," Lad said.

'Ignore the Noise, Enjoy the Game'

What advice would he give Rohit as he enters a crucial phase in his long and distinguished career? "Rohit should stay on the wicket and once he settles down he is a dangerous player. I would like to remind him of how he played in the 2019 World Cup. He should play like that again."

"You will get the best of Rohit even after he comes out of sleep. Technique, temperament, fitness all are fine. I think he will be 100 percent ready before the World Cup. He should play domestic 50 overs matches. Criticism will come, but Rohit should ignore it. He should enjoy playing."