Why RCB Players Will Wear Black Armbands During IPL 2026 Opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will pay tribute to the fans who tragically lost their lives in the 2025 stadium stampede during their IPL 2026 opener, marking a poignant moment for the team and its supporters.

IMAGE: RCB players will wear black armbands during their IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad as a mark of respect. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will honour 11 fans who died in a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during 2025 celebrations.

Eleven seats at the stadium will remain empty permanently as a lasting tribute to the fans.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has undergone safety and infrastructure upgrades following the tragic incident.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will honor the memory of fans who tragically lost their lives during celebrations outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year. In their IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, the players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect.

A statement from the team said, "Royal Challengers Bengaluru will pay tribute to the eleven members of the RCB family who tragically lost their lives in the unfortunate incident on June 4."

During warm-ups, players will wear practice jerseys with the number 11.

During the match, black armbands will be worn to honor the victims.

Eleven seats at the stadium will remain empty permanently, serving as a lasting tribute to fans whose support will always be remembered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@royalchallengers.bengaluru)

The stampede during last year’s title celebration claimed 11 lives and left several injured, forcing a suspension of cricket at the stadium. Major tournaments, including the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup and the KSCA Maharaja Trophy league, had to be relocated, and even the T20 World Cup matches this year were moved from Bengaluru.

Stadium Safety Improvements

After a government-appointed expert committee reviewed the stadium, the Karnataka cabinet cleared it to host IPL matches in February 2026. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), led by Vice President Sujit Somsundar, carried out all recommended safety and infrastructure upgrades, including wider gates, improved exit routes, and emergency medical facilities.

The stadium was then inspected by an expert panel headed by Maheshwar Rao and has now been approved to host matches at full capacity--33,000 spectators.

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